Life Sentence Extended for Prisoner Who Attacked Jewish Chaplain

A man already serving a life sentence for murder has been given an additional 11 years after a violent anti-Semitic attack on a prison chaplain and subsequent display of extremist graffiti.

A convicted murderer serving a life sentence has received an additional eleven years in prison following a violent, religiously motivated attack on a Jewish chaplain at HMP Whitemoor, a high-security prison in Cambridgeshire.

Joseph Gynane, 41, launched the assault on September 14, 2025, shouting 'Allahu Akbar' as he struck the chaplain from behind while the religious leader was speaking with other inmates. The chaplain sustained a broken jaw and a broken thumb as a result of the attack, requiring treatment at Peterborough City Hospital. He explicitly stated to authorities that he believed the assault was driven by anti-Semitism, noting he was wearing a traditional Jewish skullcap at the time.

Gynane’s history of violence is extensive. He was originally sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 30 years in 2019 for the murder of Mohamed Elmi, a 37-year-old man in Soho, London. Disturbingly, Gynane then attacked a 16-year-old boy with the same knife just hours after the fatal stabbing.

Following the attack on the chaplain, Gynane was placed in the prison’s segregation unit, where he proceeded to deface his cell walls with graffiti proclaiming 'Free Palestine' and 'Death to the IDF'. This further underscored the extremist views that fueled his violent actions.

His plea of guilty to racially aggravated assault inflicting grievous bodily harm led to the additional eleven-year sentence, which will run consecutively to his existing life term, meaning he will not be eligible for release until at least 2055. The sentencing judge, Andrew Hurst, emphasized the crucial role prison chaplains play in providing support to inmates and stressed their need for protection.

He characterized Gynane’s views as 'anti-Semitic, florid and ideologically disturbing' and highlighted the prisoner’s 'long record for serious violence, including stabbings' and a particularly concerning history of assaults within the prison system. Judge Hurst also expressed a 'very high risk of future assaults' from Gynane, warning that he 'will seek to harm innocent members of the Jewish community'.

Detective Constable Emma Purser of Cambridgeshire Police affirmed the seriousness with which law enforcement and the courts treat such offenses, hoping the case will deter others from similar behavior. Gynane’s chilling statements to police following the murder of Mohamed Elmi, where he casually recounted multiple stabbings and expressed indifference to further violence, reveal a deeply disturbed individual with a propensity for extreme brutality.

The victim, Mr. Elmi, had already suffered a traumatic brain injury from a previous assault, making Gynane’s actions even more reprehensible





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