A homeless man has been sentenced to life in prison after a vicious attack on Alexis De Naray, a former Michelin starred restaurant chef who had fallen on hard times.

Adam Rowson, a twenty six year old man of no fixed address, has been sentenced to life in prison for the savage murder of Alexis De Naray .

The victim, a forty five year old former chef of immense talent, was subjected to a brutal and relentless assault within the walls of an abandoned building. The court heard that the attack was both sustained and fierce, leaving the victim with catastrophic injuries. Rowson was handed a mandatory life sentence and told he must serve at least sixteen years behind bars before he can even be considered for parole.

The callous nature of the crime was highlighted by the fact that Rowson used the victims bank card to purchase alcohol and scratch cards while De Naray was either dying or already dead. CCTV evidence played a crucial role in the conviction, as it showed the perpetrator admitting to friends that he believed he had killed someone. The tragedy of the case lies in the stark contrast between the victims final days and his former professional success.

Alexis De Naray was once regarded as one of the most promising young culinary talents in the United Kingdom. Having trained at the prestigious Leiths School of Food and Wine, he eventually secured a position at the Michelin starred Claridge's restaurant under the umbrella of Gordon Ramsay Holdings. His skill and passion allowed him to rise quickly to the rank of chef de partie by his early twenties.

He later became the head chef at the trendy Bunga Bunga restaurant in Battersea, where his clientele included some of the most famous figures in the world. Prince Harry was such a frequent guest that he earned the nickname Bunga Bunga Prince, and De Naray also prepared meals for supermodel Kate Moss on her private yacht in the south of France.

However, the pressures of the high stakes culinary world took a devastating toll on De Narays mental health. His father, Constantine, a former executive in the shipping and oil industries, revealed that the stressful nature of these elite roles led his son toward a destructive path of alcoholism. Despite being raised in a wealthy environment in a Belgravia townhouse and receiving a private education, Alexis struggled with a dependency that eventually left him homeless.

In a desperate attempt to maintain his addiction, he reportedly binged on alcohol contained in hand sanitizers. The fateful encounter with Rowson occurred after De Naray was found unconscious at a Wetherspoons pub in Telford and taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. It was from this medical facility that he was led toward the derelict property where Rowson was squatting. The discovery of the body was a harrowing event.

Investigators found the remains of the chef tucked under a bloodied sleeping bag in an attic room of the ruins. A post mortem examination detailed the sheer violence of the encounter, noting that the victim had suffered seventeen fractured ribs and a massive brain haemorrhage caused by significant blunt force trauma.

While it was noted that De Naray had near fatal levels of alcohol in his system at the time of death, the judge emphasized that his vulnerability made the attack even more heinous. Judge Avik Mukherjee described the victim as a warm, kind hearted, and courageous individual who was simply trying to survive his daily battles with addiction when he was targeted. The impact on the De Naray family has been profound and heartbreaking.

Constantine De Naray expressed the devastating effect the loss has had, stating that no parent should ever have to bury their child. He remembered his son as a wonderful boy who did not deserve such a violent end. Eugenie De Naray, the victims stepmother, characterized the murder as a cruel and useless act of aggression against a gentle soul who brought sunshine into the lives of others.

The most poignant tribute came from his seventeen year old brother, Alexandros, who viewed Alexis as his best friend and a source of constant light. The family recalls how Alexis first discovered his love for cooking while watching their Thai housekeeper, a passion that took him from family gatherings in Greece and Hydra to the pinnacles of the London food scene, only to end in a lonely attic room





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