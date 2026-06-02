Life sentence for Sikh dagger killer after police mishandled dying victim's pleas

A Southampton man sentenced for stabbing an 18 year old university student with a ceremonial Sikh dagger; body‑camera footage shows police dismissing the victim's cries, prompting calls for a full investigation into police conduct and earlier reports of weapon theft within the Sikh community.

A 23 year old man from Southampton was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years after he stabbed an 18 year old university student to death with a ceremonial Sikh dagger.

The murder, which took place in December last year, was accompanied by a disturbing police response that saw the dying victim repeatedly tell officers he had been stabbed, only to have his pleas dismissed. Body‑camera footage released by the police shows the teenager shouting that he had been attacked, while an officer replies that he does not think the boy is injured.

The victim was then handcuffed and taken to a police station while still bleeding, a sequence that has prompted the family of the deceased to accuse the force of inhumane and degrading treatment. The father of the victim has demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the handling of his son's final moments, arguing that the murderer was afforded dignity while the victim was denied basic care.

The court heard how the attacker, who had been teaching Gatka - a traditional Sikh martial art - at a local gurdwara, had previously been reported by members of his own community for stealing blunted ceremonial blades worth around one thousand pounds. The theft was reported in July 2023 after the young man allegedly stole the weapons from the Gurdwara Khalsa Darbar, where he and his brother were employed as instructors.

Gurdwara officials said he was dismissed from his teaching role in August and described him as aggressive and untrustworthy, noting several incidents of threatening behaviour outside the religious centre. They also claimed he frequently used manipulation tactics, invoking race or caste issues when confronted by authorities. Despite these warnings, police did not take further action before the fatal stabbing.

In court, the presiding judge condemned the killer for bringing shame to his family and his faith, stating that the victim had not said anything racist and that the defendant had fabricated a story about the victim shouting abuse and assaulting the officer. The sentence reflects the seriousness of the crime and the multiple failures that allowed a weapon‑obsessed individual to remain in the community despite earlier reports of theft and violent tendencies.

The case has sparked renewed debate about how law enforcement handles reports of weapon theft within minority communities, the adequacy of background checks for those teaching martial arts, and the protocols for responding to victims who are in critical condition. Police watchdogs have opened an inquiry into the conduct of the officers who arrested the victim, while the family continues to seek accountability for what they describe as a catastrophic mishandling of the tragedy.

The incident highlights the tensions between cultural practices involving ceremonial weapons and public safety, and raises questions about the responsibility of religious institutions to monitor the behaviour of their teachers and report serious concerns promptly





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