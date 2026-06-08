Lifelong Labour Voter Threatens to Leave UK Over Starmer's Pensioner Betrayal

Monica Taberner, a retired NHS worker and lifelong Labour voter, tells why she might move to Spain after Sir Keir Starmer cut the winter fuel allowance, and why she backs Andy Burnham to replace him as Prime Minister.

A lifelong Labour supporter who made headlines after challenging Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on the BBC's Question Time has expressed her disillusionment with the current government, even considering a move to Spain.

Monica Taberner, a 74-year-old retired NHS worker from Wigan, appeared on a special by-election episode of the show on June 4, where she confronted Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham with her demand that he challenge Starmer for leadership. In an interview following the broadcast, Taberner revealed that her patience with the Labour government was wearing thin, and if things continued as they were, she might relocate to Spain.

Her frustration stems from what she calls a betrayal of pensioners, specifically the decision to strip them of the winter fuel allowance just three weeks into Labour's term. Taberner, who has voted Labour since turning 18, described the decision to cut the allowance as political suicide. She stated that pensioners, who cannot go on strike like working people, would remember this betrayal at the ballot box.

Her father was a staunch Labour man, and she followed suit, but the party no longer represents its traditional values. She admitted that many voters were fooled by the promise of change after years in opposition. Despite her disappointment, she believes Andy Burnham is the leader who can restore the party's connection with ordinary people. On the show, she told Burnham that Starmer was not for the people and that the sooner he left Downing Street, the better.

Presenter Fiona Bruce joked with her to say what she really thought, sparking a smile from Burnham. Taberner also pressed Burnham on tax thresholds, arguing that raising them to £20,000 as proposed by Reform UK would secure an easy victory in the by-election. She praised Bruce for her warmth before the show. The reaction to her appearance has been overwhelmingly positive, with many commending her for speaking her mind in a way characteristic of a Wigan native.

Her comments come amid a tense political climate, with Burnham confirming his ambition to replace Starmer. A recent poll suggests Burnham has a ten-point lead over Reform UK's candidate in the Makerfield by-election, setting the stage for potential Labour infighting. Taberner's story highlights growing discontent among traditional Labour voters who feel abandoned by the current leadership, and her threat to leave the country underscores the depth of her disillusionment





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Labour Starmer Burnham Pensioners Winter Fuel Allowance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Keir Starmer seems far from a 'dead man walking', writes Natasha ClarkAs we toured a drone business in Swindon on Friday, the Prime Minister seemed more chipper and upbeat than I can recall seeing him for months.

Read more »

PM Starmer pledges tech revolution for all with new AI tools for jobseekersUK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will pledge that no community is left behind in the tech revolution as he unveils new AI tools aimed at helping jobseekers. The government will trial an AI assistant providing 24/7 career guidance and a CV builder. Additionally, 400,000 young people in disadvantaged schools will receive AI training, and an AI bootcamp scheme will be rolled out for those at risk of unemployment.

Read more »

Starmer to Announce Social Media Ban for Under-16s Within Ten DaysUK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is reportedly set to announce a ban on social media for children under 16 within the next ten days. The move follows a nationwide consultation and comes after the children's tsar called for an extension to cover teenagers up to 18. Starmer met with bereaved families and warned tech companies that 'nobody's getting a free pass' as ministers consider the ban. Details on exemptions, such as YouTube Kids and gaming channel messaging, are still being worked out.

Read more »

Britain faces a 'blood cost' if Labour keeps dithering on defence, Keir Starmer was warnedFormer Nato chief General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of 'catastrophic costs' unless the UK government immediately shores up defences amid delays in the Defence Investment Plan. Internal wrangling over funding leaves the Ministry of Defence with potentially insufficient resources, while the Treasury seeks to cut a compromise figure. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch criticizes Labour's priorities, contrasting defence underfunding with spending on welfare reforms.

Read more »