Ligas Review: A Controversial Italian Crime Drama

A review of the Italian crime drama Ligas, starring Luca Argentero. The show's portrayal of a morally ambiguous lawyer and its outdated gender dynamics are examined.

Rating: Ligas (Sky Atlantic). A word of warning. If you prefer crime drama s featuring characters with progressive values, liberal ideals, and a feminist perspective, this series might not be for you. It could prove rather upsetting. Set in Milan, and starring Luca Argentero as the impeccably dressed, yet morally compromised lawyer Lorenzo Ligas , the show embraces a worldview that is, to put it mildly, not politically correct.

It's about as woke as a pre-woke era, and viewers accustomed to contemporary social sensibilities might find its portrayal of gender dynamics jarring. You're unlikely to see this Italian-language series frequently broadcast on channels like BBC4. The women in Ligas's orbit primarily exist to serve his personal desires. They are rivals, witnesses, or the wives of colleagues, all viewed through a lens that often objectifies them. When the plot necessitates it, these women are also, regrettably, likely to meet a violent end. Despite his overwhelming arrogance and often boorish behavior, they universally find him breathtakingly magnetic. Ligas is a man consumed by vanity, a trait emphasized by his habit of checking his reflection in car windows and the audacious inscription on his hotel room mirror: 'Greatest Lawyer In Town'. The opening scene captures him at the dentist, having chipped a tooth during an enthusiastic sexual encounter. He later sends a close-up photograph of his genitals to a former lover, a gesture intended to foster fond memories, despite the blatant disregard for basic decency. It's a stark contrast to the modern climate, particularly in the wake of the Me Too movement, where even a slight, unwanted physical advance can lead to severe professional consequences. This makes the show's premise and the character's success, in a starring role, all the more surprising.\Shows like Fleabag have offered a satirical take on this type of character, often portraying them as figures of ridicule. If old-fashioned chauvinistic lotharios still appear on UK television, it is usually as a source of comedy. However, in Ligas, the old values seem to be in full effect, and seemingly without the filter of modern social commentary. Ligas is set in Milan and features Luca Argentero as the debonair but troubled lawyer Lorenzo Ligas. The women in his life are predominantly sexual conquests – rival lawyers, witnesses to crimes, or the wives of his colleagues. The series suggests a distinct cultural difference, in which Ligas can behave as he pleases, insult his superiors, and even intimidate children, without facing significant repercussions. The perceived source of his power and admiration appears to stem from his virility. His first client is a Noughties singer, the kind of Eurotrash celebrity whose music videos are filled with scantily clad dancers, clearly aligning with Ligas's tastes. His wife may have left him, but her admiration remains. Judges fall under the spell of his charm and wit. Milan's chief prosecutor is unable to prevail against his legal skill—and, predictably, she is another one of his many former lovers. Even by Italian standards, the series employs a tongue-in-cheek approach. The audience is meant to find him irresistible. Ligas is a connoisseur of contemporary decor, for example, pausing during the groping of a prosecution witness to admire her taste in modernist furnishings. His attention to detail is remarkable; he's incapable of looking unkempt, even when deeply inebriated. This creates a character who embodies the past, and challenges the audience to reconcile their own sense of morality with the character's obvious lack of it. \Ultimately, the show presents a fascinating, yet potentially problematic character study. It explores a world where traditional gender roles, unchecked masculine behavior, and an almost gleeful disregard for modern sensitivities are at play. While the series acknowledges the character's flaws and the questionable nature of his actions, it simultaneously invites the audience to find him appealing. This creates a compelling dynamic, inviting viewers to question their own perceptions of morality and the changing landscape of social acceptability. It suggests that while such characters might be relics of the past in the western world, they can still, at least in certain contexts, be deemed worthy of celebration. This show, however, is not without its flaws. The character can be considered unlikeable, and his behavior, on a surface level, is distasteful. The audience's interest is piqued when they ask themselves, however, if that's all there is to see. The show's ultimate success or failure hinges on its ability to handle this complex balancing act. Will viewers find themselves drawn in by Ligas's charisma and brilliance, while remaining critical of his actions? Or will they find him simply abhorrent and the show itself a relic? The series will test audience members' tolerance for antiquated views on gender and behavior, and challenge viewers' abilities to appreciate artistry despite ethical objections





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Ligas Luca Argentero Italian TV Crime Drama Television Review

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