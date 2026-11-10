Light Plane Crashes Into Car Near Lilydale Airport Melbourne

A light aircraft collided with a vehicle near Lilydale Airport in Yering on Tuesday afternoon. Two occupants were hospitalized with head injuries in stable condition following the incident.

A small aircraft impacted a passenger vehicle on a roadway adjacent to Lilydale Airport in Yering, northeast of Melbourne, on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the scene at approximately 2:30pm following reports of the collision between the light plane and a white Volkswagen driving on a road near the airport runway.

Collision Details and Immediate Response

Advanced Life Support paramedics from Ambulance Victoria arrived promptly to treat four individuals present at the site of the accident. The aircraft and the car sustained extensive damage upon impact, prompting a coordinated emergency response involving road closures to facilitate safe access for rescue personnel.

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MacIntyre Lane was temporarily closed between Victoria Road and Melba Highway to allow emergency services to manage the scene effectively. Authorities confirmed that the roadway had fully reopened by 4:30pm on the same Tuesday, restoring normal traffic flow in the Yering area.

Injury Assessments and Hospital Transport

Ambulance Victoria stated that two individuals were transported by road ambulance to Maroondah Hospital for medical evaluation. The patients were identified as a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, both of whom were diagnosed with head injuries but were being treated in stable conditions.

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Paramedics also assessed two other people at the scene who were not transported to the hospital. These two individuals did not require emergency care or hospital transport, indicating that their injuries were less severe than those of the other two passengers involved in the crash.

Incident Context and Location Specifics

The crash occurred on a road near the runway of Lilydale Airport, a facility located on the outskirts of Melbourne in the northeastern suburb of Yering. The proximity of the roadway to the active airport runway suggests the incident may have been related to aviation operations or low-flying aircraft navigating the local airspace.