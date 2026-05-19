Lightweight Cardigans for Spring Shopping: Dita Roman's Lace Trim Knit Cardigan For Only £27

As spring approaches, finding the perfect item for your wardrobe can be challenging, especially when it comes to lightweight cardigans that keep you warm without overheating. Roman has a stylish and affordable option for you, offering a Lace Trim Knit Cardigan for £36, which you can buy for £27 with the exclusive code AFRPLC25Q226. This cardigan, with its elegant edge-to-edge design, is made with a lightweight material, offering you the perfect level of warmth.

As spring continues to bring a mix of sunshine and showers, shoppers might struggle to find the right thing to wear. Coats are often too hot, but lightweight cardigans that keep wearers warm without overheating can be perfect.

Roman has plenty to offer, including a fashionable Lace Trim Knit Cardigan for £36. This stylish knit is normally priced at £36, but with our exclusive 25% off code AFRPLC25Q226, shoppers can snap it up for £27 instead. The Lace Trim Knit Cardigan features an elegant edge-to-edge design with no fastenings, creating a 'relaxed, effortless look'. Roman offers the knit in six colours, including black, navy, cream, raspberry, powder blue and a dusky pink.

The Lace Trim Knit Cardigan comes in sizes 10-20 with good stock availability in most hues. It has long sleeves and sits at the hip. For a spring-themed option, shoppers may like this cream cardi with ice-cream pom-poms all over. Priced at £36, it's colourful and playful with a fun 3D design.

Choose from sizes extra small to extra large. Lace Trim Knit Cardigan Lace Trim Knit Cardigan Roman's spring cardigan comes in six shades, including neutrals and brighter colours such as dusky pink, raspberry and blue. £27 with code AFRPLC25Q226 Roman Buy Now Fashionistas who'd rather a classic design may prefer this Crew Neck Button Front Cardigan, priced at £30 from M&S. It is available in cream, brown and navy, in sizes extra small to extra large.

Roman's Lace Trim Knit Cardigan is popular and well-liked by shoppers, many of whom have complimented its lace design and lightweight material. One buyer said: 'A beautiful cardigan. The stretch in it makes it fit very shapely and the lacy edges elevate it to classy and pretty. It falls below the hip (I'm 5'8).

The ivory colour and the length make it lovely with trousers or dresses/skirts. I love it and intend to also buy the navy.

' Another shopper commented: 'Absolutely love this cardigan. It looks very expensive and will go with a dress, skirt or trousers. Very pleased with this cardigan.

' Someone else said it's 'absolutely beautiful', adding: 'The knit is soft and the lace is of very good quality. I haven't washed it yet as I'm keeping it for my holidays. I would highly recommend.

' However, this customer remarked on the sleeve length, commenting: 'Lovely cardigan, a bit dressier and casual too. Fit ok, but the sleeves are a wee bit too long, but not a problem.

' Fortunately, another fashion fan had more luck, saying: 'Lovely quality cardigan. Lovely fit and quite weighty. Very smart.

' Someone else agreed, writing: 'I love this cardigan, so dressy and a great fit. It is true to size. I got it to wear over a summer dress for a wedding in August.

' A penultimate consumer remarked: 'This cardigan is super smart with the lace edging, perfect. As ever, gorgeous material. I love it. For me, perfect.

' A final shopper concluded: 'I've ordered two, one black and a pink one, and I'm very pleased with them. I didn't expect them to be so heavy, wonderful for chilly evenings in spring and autumn. '





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Lace Trim Knit Cardigan Roman Cardigan Cardigan Collection Spring Clothing Range Of Colours Materials Merchant Deals Popular For Its Style Lightweight Material Price And Shopping Deals Fashion Purchases Versatility In Styling Comfort And Warmth

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