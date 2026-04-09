Lil Tjay Arrested, Accused of Orchestrating Fight That Led to Offset Shooting

Rapper Lil Tjay was arrested and is accused of instigating a fight that resulted in the shooting of Migos member Offset. The incident occurred at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida. Lil Tjay denies involvement, while police continue their investigation.

Police are alleging rapper Lil Tjay orchestrated a confrontation that led to the shooting of Migos member Offset . According to a probable cause affidavit, law enforcement claims Lil Tjay , whose legal name is Tione Merritt, directed his group to initiate a fight with another group of males around 7:22 p.m. on Monday.

The affidavit further alleges that a member of Lil Tjay's entourage produced a firearm and shot Offset in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Representatives for Offset, Lil Tjay, the Seminole Police Department, and the Broward County Sheriff's Department have been contacted for comment. Lil Tjay's attorney, Dawn Florio, previously refuted online rumors of Lil Tjay's involvement in a shooting, stating that Lil Tjay had not been shot nor charged with any shooting-related offenses. The Seminole Police Department confirmed Lil Tjay's arrest for disorderly conduct — affray, a first-degree misdemeanor, and his booking at the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Another individual detained at the scene has not been charged, and the investigation to identify any additional suspects is ongoing. The injured individual, identified as Offset, remains at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. After being released on bail on Tuesday, Lil Tjay denied any involvement in the alleged fight. He was quoted as saying, I didn't do no damn fighting, while also directing a derogatory term towards Offset to a group of reporters before entering an SUV, according to NBC 6 Miami. The probable cause affidavit indicates police claim Lil Tjay continued to engage in the fight with Offset's associates even after Offset was shot. \Law enforcement asserts that Lil Tjay's actions caused public terror, resulting in injury and placing other patrons in imminent danger, as detailed in the probable cause affidavit. Furthermore, police claim video footage shows Lil Tjay filming the confrontation on his cell phone prior to Offset being shot. Offset was confirmed to have been shot in the incident, and a spokesperson confirmed he was in stable condition and under medical observation. The altercation took place in the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The authorities are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the identity of the shooter and the motivations behind the conflict. Lil Tjay was arrested on Monday night by the Seminole Police Department and booked at the Broward County Sheriff's Office on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct — affray. The investigation to identify one or more additional persons involved in the incident is ongoing. Lil Tjay's attorney, Dawn Florio, has denied any involvement by her client in the shooting, stating that any reporting to the contrary is false. Offset was seen outside the hospital in a wheelchair as he took a smoke break on Tuesday morning. Law enforcement has alleged that the fight only ceased upon police arrival. The Seminole Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting, with assistance from the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have provided sworn statements to the police, with those statements alleging that Lil Tjay acted aggressively towards Offset's associates while Offset was being cared for.\ The legal proceedings are unfolding as the authorities piece together the events of Monday night. The disorderly conduct — affray charge against Lil Tjay suggests an element of public disturbance and potential endangerment. The focus of the investigation is now on the individuals involved in the confrontation and their roles in the events leading up to the shooting. There is ongoing investigation to confirm if there are any other suspects that were involved in the shooting. The Seminole Police Department released a statement saying Lil Tjay had been arrested on a disorderly conduct — affray charge, and was booked at the Broward County Sheriff's Office. The statement also said the investigation to identify one or more additional persons involved in the incident is ongoing. The incident has drawn considerable attention within the entertainment industry and from the public. While the investigation proceeds, the details are still developing. The Seminole Police Department are continuing to work on solving this case. Offset's recovery from his injuries is being closely monitored, and his future activities will likely be affected by the incident. Legal experts are also analyzing the situation, trying to understand what can be done to determine what exactly happened on that night. With ongoing developments and updates expected, the legal community and the public will be waiting for further details and to discover what the outcome will be





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Lil Tjay Offset Shooting Migos Arrest Seminole Hard Rock Florida Disorderly Conduct Affray Crime Police Investigation

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