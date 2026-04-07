Lil Tjay Arrested, Offset Shot: Details Emerge After Florida Incidents

Rapper Lil Tjay was arrested for disorderly conduct in Florida, while Offset was shot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. This article clarifies the details surrounding the events, including Lil Tjay's denial of involvement in the shooting and Offset's recovery.

Lil Tjay was arrested for disorderly conduct in Florida on Monday evening, coinciding with an incident where Offset was shot at the valet outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Despite being present during the events, Lil Tjay , the Can't Change rapper who survived a shooting in 2022, was not involved in the shooting of Offset . Lil Tjay 's attorney, Dawn M.

Florio, issued a statement clarifying false rumors, stating that Lil Tjay had not been shot nor charged with any shooting-related offenses. The Seminole Police Department confirmed that two individuals were detained, and the investigation is ongoing. The authorities assured the public that the site was secure and there was no threat.\Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is currently recovering from non-life-threatening injuries at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida. A representative for the three-time Grammy nominee confirmed that he was in stable condition and under close medical supervision. Witnesses reported that Offset was interacting with fans near the entrance, taking photos and talking with them shortly before the shooting occurred. The incident has raised concerns about the rapper's ability to perform at his scheduled concert on May 9th at the Xperience Live Event Center in Orlando, Florida. This event comes nearly four years after the tragic loss of his Migos bandmate, Takeoff. Offset, who shares six children with three different women, including his estranged wife, Cardi B, is dealing with the aftermath of the shooting amid ongoing personal challenges.\The circumstances surrounding the shooting of Offset are currently under investigation. The police have detained two individuals, and the authorities are working to determine the events leading up to the incident. Offset's fans and the music community are awaiting updates on his recovery and the details surrounding the shooting. Simultaneously, Lil Tjay's team has taken steps to dispel false rumors regarding his involvement, ensuring that his fans are informed about his current situation. The incident also brings attention to the rise in violence surrounding entertainment events. This situation follows the tragic passing of Offset's bandmate, Takeoff, who died four years ago following a shooting incident. The music world is awaiting further information regarding this case. The local authorities have yet to release any additional details regarding the incident





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Lil Tjay Offset Shooting Florida Disorderly Conduct

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