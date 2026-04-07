Lil Tjay Arrested, Offset Shot: Rapper's Involvement Denied Amid Ongoing Investigation in Florida

Rapper Lil Tjay was arrested for disorderly conduct in Florida on the same night that Offset was shot at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Lil Tjay's attorney has denied any involvement in the shooting. Offset is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Lil Tjay was apprehended for disorderly conduct following a physical altercation in Florida on Monday evening, coinciding with an incident where Offset was shot at the valet area outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Despite the proximity of these events, Lil Tjay 's legal representative, Dawn M. Florio, issued a statement clarifying that the rapper, who previously survived being shot seven times in 2022, was not involved in the shooting of the Migos member.

The statement firmly refuted rumors suggesting Lil Tjay's involvement, emphasizing that he had neither been shot nor charged with any shooting-related offenses. The Seminole Police Department confirmed that two individuals were detained, and an ongoing investigation was underway. Authorities assured the public that the site was secure, and there was no perceived threat. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, is currently recovering from non-life-threatening injuries at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, after being shot at the valet area. The shooting took place shortly after Offset engaged with fans, taking photos, and engaging in conversation. The rapper's representative confirmed his stability and close monitoring at the hospital. Further details regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting and the identities of any potential perpetrators are expected as the investigation continues. \The incident involving Offset marks another instance of gun violence affecting the music industry. The shooting came nearly four years after the tragic loss of Takeoff, another member of the Migos, who was fatally shot in Houston. The events have triggered a wave of concern and speculation within the music community and among fans. The entertainment community is reacting to the news, and Offset's former bandmate Quavo has responded to the shooting. Lil Tjay's attorney has firmly denied any involvement in the incident. Offset, the father of six children with three different women, including estranged wife Cardi B, is scheduled to perform next on May 9 at the Xperience Live Event Center in Orlando, FL. However, it's uncertain if he will be able to perform due to his injuries. The details are still unfolding, and authorities are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting. \The ongoing investigations into both the shooting incident and Lil Tjay's arrest are expected to bring further clarity to the events. The case underscores the recurring issue of gun violence and its impact on the music industry. The authorities are investigating the shooting, and the music community is closely monitoring Offset's recovery. The events highlight the dangers faced by celebrities, and the need for measures to ensure their safety. It's unclear how these events will influence future public appearances or security at entertainment venues. Lil Tjay's arrest and the shooting of Offset have spurred various reactions and conversations within the music industry. Patrick Xavier Clark, a strip club promoter/DJ, faces 25 years to life in prison after being indicted for murder in connection to another shooting. The investigation continues with more information expected in the coming days





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lil Tjay Offset Shooting Arrest Florida

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Offset, Former Migos Member, Reportedly Shot in FloridaRapper Offset, formerly of the hip-hop group Migos, was reportedly shot in Florida on Monday near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. He is currently hospitalized, but reportedly in stable condition. Police are investigating the incident and have detained two individuals.

Read more »

Offset, Former Migos Member, Reportedly Shot in FloridaRapper Offset was reportedly shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Law enforcement responded quickly, and the investigation is ongoing.

Read more »

Offset, Former Migos Member, Reportedly Shot in FloridaRapper Offset was reportedly shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida. The incident, which occurred on Monday, resulted in the rapper being hospitalized. The Seminole Police Department is investigating the shooting, with two individuals detained. This news follows the tragic death of Takeoff, another member of Migos.

Read more »

Rapper Offset rushed to hospital after being shot outside casinoFormer Migos rapper Offset has been rushed to hospital after being shot outside a casino, four years after the death of Takeoff.

Read more »

Offset Shot in Florida: Quavo Reacts, Lil Tjay Denies InvolvementRapper Offset was shot in Florida near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. His former Migos bandmate Quavo reacted with support, while Lil Tjay denied any involvement in the incident. The Seminole Police Department is investigating, with two individuals detained.

Read more »

Lil Nas X Avoids Jail, Ordered to Mental Health Treatment After ArrestRapper Lil Nas X, following a bizarre arrest in Los Angeles, has been spared immediate jail time and instead ordered to undergo mental health treatment. The judge cited the singer's bipolar disorder diagnosis and granted him entry into a diversion program, potentially leading to the dismissal of charges if successful.

Read more »