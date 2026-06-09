Lila Moss Embraces Festival Spirit in Barcelona with Beach Day and Primavera Sound Fun

Model Lila Moss, Kate Moss's daughter, enjoyed a beach day in a fuchsia bikini before dancing at Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, showcasing her own festival style with a sheer lace top and green hoodie. The outing followed a series of social media posts highlighting her toned figure and recent fashion shoot, while she also shared memories from Kate's 50th birthday at The Ritz Paris.

Lila Moss , the 23-year-old model and daughter of supermodel Kate Moss , was spotted enjoying a sunny beach day with friends in Barcelona before attending the Primavera Sound music festival.

She shared glimpses of her getaway via Instagram, showcasing her toned physique in a fuchsia bikini as she relaxed on the sand. Later, she transitioned to the festival scene, embodying a laid-back yet stylish vibe in a cropped green hoodie layered over a sheer lace top. Accompanied by fashion blogger Ruby Lyn and other companions, Lila danced energetically in the crowd, posed for playful photos including one where she was hoisted on a friend's shoulders, and enjoyed backstage moments.

Her festival fashion choice of a sheer lace top beneath a hoodie marked a distinctive look, diverging from her mother Kate Moss's iconic festival style, though she clearly drew inspiration from the supermodel's celebrated presence at events like Glastonbury. After the festival, Lila and her friends captured another photo before hopping into a taxi.

This beach and festival outing follows recent social media posts where Lila displayed her toned abs in a printed bikini and a rolled-down coral lace dress, complemented by silver accessories and Wayfarer sunglasses. She also posed backless in a black swimsuit on the beach. Beyond leisure, Lila recently participated in a photoshoot modeling a fringed jacket and sheer tights, photographed by Luigi and Lango.

In an interview with British Vogue, she recounted anecdotes from her mother Kate's 50th birthday celebration at The Ritz Paris in January 2024, where she spontaneously turned the evening into an impromptu karaoke session, repeatedly singing "Valerie" by Amy Winehouse. The celebration featured vintage attire for Kate, including a sheer black lace dress and a later change into a 1984 Bob Mackie coat, with dining centered on luxurious dishes like mousseline brioche with Golden caviar and cod confit, accompanied by Laurent Spritz cocktails





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