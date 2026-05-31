Lila Moss shows off her toned abs in a sizzling mirror selfie as she poses in a pretty printed bikini

Lila Moss, the 23-year-old model and daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, has been soaking up the sun on an exotic getaway and posted pictures from the trip to her Instagram Story. The model showed off her toned abs in a sizzling mirror selfie as she posed in a pretty printed bikini. In another snap, Lila was visible from behind wearing a low-cut backless black swimsuit on the beach during her holiday. Kate Moss was a no show at the premiere of her new biopic Moss & Freud at Selfridges in London, allowing actress Ellie Bamber to steal the show. The film explores the unlikely bond between Kate and artist Lucian Freud, who together curated Naked Portrait 2002.

Lila Moss showed off her toned abs in a sizzling mirror selfie as she posed in a pretty printed bikini posted to her Instagram Story on Saturday.

The model, 23, is currently soaking up the sun on an exotic getaway and posted pictures from the trip to her social media platform. Lila had rolled down her lace coral dress to reveal her washboard stomach, while she accessorised with a silver chain necklace and hoop earrings. The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss wore her blonde locks loose and sported a pair of Wayfarer style shades.

In another snap, Lila was visible from behind wearing a low-cut backless black swimsuit on the beach during her holiday. Earlier this month, Lila showed off her modelling credentials in her latest photoshoot. Lila, who has followed her supermodel mother into the fashion world, put on a racy display as she posed topless in the black and white photos.

Taken by photographers Luigi and Lango, Lila worked the cameras as she modelled a fringed jacket and sheer tights for one look. On Tuesday, Kate was a no show at the premiere of her new biopic Moss & Freud at Selfridges in London, allowing actress Ellie Bamber to steal the show. The film explores the unlikely bond between Kate and artist Lucian Freud, who together curated Naked Portrait 2002.

It sees her doppelgênger snorting drugs and leading her half-dressed chauffeur into a raunchy London sex club before getting caught in a near-fatal car accident. Lucian is played by Derek Jacobi in the film, which features the real-life Kate (played by Ellie) as an executive producer. Despite working alongside the movie, Kate skipped the celebrations ahead of its release this Friday.

Appearing on The One Show earlier in the day alongside her co-star Derek, Ellie discussed what it was like to play Kate. She said: 'It was really frightening and I really felt like I had a responsibility to do her justice.

'The voice was something I really spent a lot of time stewing over. I think it was something that was really important to me.

'Her laugh in particular was kind of a gateway into her and so I spent a lot of time with an amazing vocal coach and we worked on the voice. ' Kate lent clothes from her wardrobe for the film including the iconic blue gown she wore to her 30th birthday party. Ellie added: 'I am pretty clumsy. I was terrified.

I had James Brown, a friend of Kate's for a long time, who did all the costumes. That dress is so precious. It is fashion history.

' Kate Moss was a no show at the premiere of her new biopic Moss & Freud on Tuesday, allowing actress Ellie Bamber to steal the show The film explores the unlikely bond between Kate and artist Lucian Freud, who together curated Naked Portrait 2002 Kate was famously dubbed 'Cocaine Kate' when she was photographed snorting the substance in 2005 but has since turned her life around and opts for a clean-living approach. Now sources have claimed the model's unwavering support for the film is the closest she has ever got to confessing to her wild past.

'She has supported the creation of the movie from day one and continued to have input and assist the team behind it. 'Which means that Kate has seen the contents and not only given the nod to them remaining, but continues to back the producers. It's the closest she has got to confessing to some of the racier parts of her life.

' They went on to tell The Sun: 'Though, of course, she can argue that the drama is only based on a true story, and not necessarily the whole truth. ' The Daily Mail have contacted Kate Moss's representatives for comment





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