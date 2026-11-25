A 14-year-old boy faces murder charges for the stabbing death of schoolgirl Lilly Jones in Blaina. Newport Crown Court heard details of their relationship and the final hours before her body was found.

Lilly Jones, a 14-year-old schoolgirl from Blaina, Gwent, was stabbed 55 times to death by a peer she had recently dated. The tragedy unfolded in the rural village located along the banks of the Ebbw Fach River, where investigators now treat the case as a premeditated murder.

Details of the Stabbing Incident

Prosecutor Anna Pope presented evidence at Newport Crown Court regarding the fatal attack that occurred on Saturday, June 20. Lilly was last seen alive on closed-circuit television footage at approximately 6:30 pm in her home village. The CCTV confirmed she was walking with the 14-year-old boy who is currently accused of her murder.

Also read Lilly Jones Murder Trial: 14-Year-Old Boy Denies Stabbing Schoolgirl 55 Times

Two days after she failed to return home, a witness discovered her body in the undergrowth of Duffryn Park. This woodland area covers nine acres and features sports pitches and nature trails. Police reports indicate she suffered 55 stab wounds distributed across her neck, back, and chest.

Romantic Ties and Final Messages

Before her death, Lilly had shared a romantic connection with the accused boy. Messages revealed she sent a joyous text to a friend stating she had just experienced her first kiss in a forest setting. She added that he had called her cute, indicating a brief period of happiness.

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However, the relationship was complicated by deception. Lilly discovered the boy was also seeing another teenage girl. This revelation led to an alliance between the two girls, who exchanged messages calling him manipulative, abusive, and a liar while planning to confront him about his behavior.

Alibi Disputes and Police Investigation

When approached by police, the boy initially claimed Lilly never showed up for their planned meeting. His story changed only after officers presented him with CCTV evidence proving they were together. He then admitted to knowing her but insisted she did not turn up as expected.

Digital forensics showed the boy was inactive on social media from 6:52 pm until 8:16 pm. He later uploaded TikTok videos and took a selfie showing him poking his tongue out. Body-worn camera footage captured him telling officers his arm scratches were caused by bushes while he was retrieving his football.

Community Impact and Ongoing Inquiry

The case has deeply affected the local community in Gwent. Floral tributes were left near Duffryn Park following the discovery of the body. Relatives reported her missing after she did not return from a brief outing she told her father she was making.

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The investigation quickly escalated from a missing person case to a murder inquiry. Prosecutors argue the boy was the last person to see Lilly alive and left her in the woods either dying or already deceased. The court continues to examine the timeline of events leading to her tragic death in June.