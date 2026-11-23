A 14-year-old boy denies murdering Lilly Jones in Blaina, South Wales, where prosecutors say she was stabbed 55 times. Trial at Newport Crown Court.

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is on trial at Newport Crown Court charged with murdering schoolgirl Lilly Jones, also 14, whose body was found in woodland in Blaina, South Wales. Prosecutors allege he stabbed her 55 times after she discovered he was secretly seeing another girl behind her back.

The boy denies murder. The trial is expected to last four weeks and continues before a jury, with High Court Judge Mrs Justice Stacey directing jurors on how to weigh the evidence.

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Lilly Jones Last Seen in Blaina

Lilly Jones was last seen alive on Saturday June 20, at around 6.50pm, when CCTV captured her together with the boy in the town of Blaina, South Wales. Lilly had arranged to meet the boy, and the pair were recorded on camera together.

Lilly had celebrated her 14th birthday the day before, on Friday June 19, but she never returned home. Her family reported her missing, and police quickly established that the boy was the last person to see her alive.

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Prosecutor Anna Pope, KC, told the court that when the boy was first approached by police, he said he had been due to meet Lilly but she did not turn up. Ms Pope said the prosecution case is that Lilly did not meet anyone else that night.

Lilly's body was discovered two days later in woods at the edge of Duffryn Park, just 500 yards from where she lived. The park is a nine-acre expanse of sports pitches and nature trails along the banks of the Ebbw Fach river.

Forensic Evidence in the Alleged Murder

Prosecutors say the boy's DNA was found under Lilly's nails, and Lilly's DNA was found on a blood-stained knife recovered from the boy's bedroom. Lilly's body had 55 stab wounds to her neck, chest and back.

Jurors were told that the boy's DNA was found under Lilly's nails during a post-mortem examination. They were also told that Lilly's DNA was found on the knife, which was recovered during a search of the boy's home.

It is claimed that the boy later changed his story and admitted to police that he had met Lilly, but said someone else must have harmed her after they separated. The boy denies murder, and the defence case will be tested against this evidence during the trial.

Jealousy, Messages and the Confrontation Plan

Lilly and the boy began taking an interest in each other in March, when she was still 13, and the discovery of another girl led Lilly to plan a confrontation with him. Lilly was a pupil at Brynmawr Foundation School.

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The pair messaged each other for four months before Lilly found out the boy was also in some sort of relationship with another girl. That girl also cannot be named for legal reasons.

Jurors were told that Lilly and the other girl contacted each other, formed a friendship and planned to confront the boy over his deception. Lilly had been planning this with the other girl when they both realised he was cheating.

Judge's Warning and Trial Next Steps

Mrs Justice Stacey told the jury panel that Lilly Jones was stabbed to death, and that the boy says it was not him who did it, but someone else she met after he left her in the park. The judge stressed that the case must be decided on the evidence alone.

The judge acknowledged that the death of a teenage girl is very distressing, and that a 14-year-old boy being accused of her murder is also very distressing. She told jurors to assess how reliable the evidence is, to look at it dispassionately and to put emotion aside, because emotion does not help in assessing evidence.

Floral tributes were left near Duffryn Park in Blaina after Lilly's body was discovered, and a book of remembrance was opened for members of the community to pay their respects. The trial, expected to last four weeks, continues at Newport Crown Court.