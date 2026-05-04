Lily Allen and David Harbour's New York Townhouse Sale Falls Through

The sale of Lily Allen and David Harbour's former New York townhouse has reportedly collapsed, and the property is back on the market for $7.3 million amid their divorce battle. Financial records reveal details about Lily Allen's companies and the mortgage on the property.

The sale of Lily Allen and David Harbour 's former New York townhouse has reportedly fallen through, adding another layer to their ongoing divorce proceedings. The couple had initially believed they secured a buyer for the Brooklyn property in January for $7 million, a significant reduction from the original asking price of $8 million.

However, according to The Sun, the townhouse is now back on the market with an increased price tag of $7.3 million. Representatives for Lily and David have been contacted for comment. In 2023, Lily and David offered fans a detailed tour of their meticulously renovated four-story Brooklyn brownstone, showcasing the work of interior designer Billy Cotton and architect Ben Bischoff.

The home featured a unique blend of styles, including a tiger-print media room, a kitchen inspired by The Godfather, Parisian-inspired bedrooms, and a lavish walk-in wardrobe. The media room, described by Lily as 'relaxing', included tiger-print carpet and a matching sofa, with direct access to a backyard sauna and cold-plunge pool. David playfully admitted to being the architect of a striking black toilet.

The kitchen, a standout feature, was intentionally designed to evoke the atmosphere of the iconic film The Godfather. The initial sale in January followed a price reduction of $699,000, a move prompted by the property remaining vacant for months following the couple's separation. Lily has since returned to London, while David has been occupied with filming and promoting Stranger Things. While David's financial situation is secure, the sale of the property likely streamlines the divorce process.

Lily, however, has openly discussed her own financial challenges since the split, stating that she is now actively working to earn income. Financial records reveal a more complex picture of Lily Allen's financial standing. Her company, Tourings Boring Ltd, has accumulated losses of £11,122, and another firm, Pack It Up Pack It In LLP, holds only £2,541, a substantial decrease from the previous year's £155,920.

This decline is attributed to a significant withdrawal of funds – £149,622 – from the company's bank account. The New York townhouse carries a $2.5 million mortgage and was purchased solely by David Harbour through a trust established by his business manager, Anthony Bonsignore, in January 2021 for $3.35 million. Despite being the sole purchaser, Lily is expected to claim half of the proceeds from the sale due to their five-year marriage.

This marks the second property Lily has been compelled to sell as part of the divorce proceedings, highlighting the financial implications of their separation





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Lily Allen David Harbour New York Townhouse Divorce Real Estate Sale Financial Records

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