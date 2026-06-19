Lily Allen dazzles Manchester in red leather hotpants ahead of West End Girl shows

Lily Allen traded her stage costume for red leather hotpants and black boots as she prepared for two sold out Manchester concerts, while her West End Girl tour continues to spark conversation over the personal lyrics about her recent divorce.

Lily Allen stepped out of her stage wardrobe and into a pair of bright red leather hotpants as she walked the streets of Manchester on Friday afternoon.

The 41 year old singer, who is currently playing two sold out shows in the city as part of her West End Girl tour, started the day with a relaxed lunch in the Northern Quarter with friends before heading to the venue. Her off duty look combined the red hotpants with black knee high boots, a graphic print T shirt and a lightweight cardigan.

Her hair was pulled up into a sleek bun, she wore black sunglasses and large drop earrings, completing a look that was as striking as the costumes she has worn on stage. The tour has become a showcase for Allen's bold fashion choices, ranging from a racy white PVC dress in Newcastle to a 60s inspired pink mini dress adorned with an oversized bow.

Earlier in the week she posted behind the scenes photos from her Newcastle performance, captioning them with a cheerful "uk night 1 that was funnnn newcastle" and sharing a glimpse of the glittering outfits that define her stage persona. The tour itself is a live reinterpretation of her critically acclaimed album West End Girl, an album that delves into the breakdown of her marriage to ex husband David Harbour and mixes personal truth with artistic fiction.

Harbour, who spoke to Variety about the record, described it as "weird" and stressed that while he respects the artistic right to draw on personal experience, he does not see the album as a literal recounting of his private life. The album contains tracks such as Madeline, in which Allen alludes to an alleged three year affair between Harbour and a younger costume designer, and Tennis, a song that uses the sport as a metaphor for a complicated sexual relationship.

Allen has repeatedly warned listeners that the lyrical content blends fact and fiction and should not be taken as gospel. Her personal life has been in the public eye for years, including a marriage to builder Sam Cooper that ended in 2018 and a second marriage to Harbour that was legally dissolved in early 2025 after four years together.

West End Girl explores the emotional fallout of that split while allowing Allen to channel her experiences into a bold musical and visual statement





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