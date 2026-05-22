Lily Allen Declines Awards Honor, 'Sulking' After Direct Euro-Country LP Win

After curating the image of a woman reborn with a confessional album, Lily Allen's comeback narrative was set to be showcased at the Ivor Novello Awards. However, the 'Smile' singer opted to skip the event after a direct win for her rival's Euro-Country LP. Also, her tour performances have faced criticism with unfilled seats and rave reviews about her performances.

She has spent the past year carefully curating the image of a woman reborn: the wounded pop star back from heartbreak with a confessional album and the sort of glowing reviews money can’t buy.

Meanwhile, Lily Allen’s comeback narrative now in full swing, Thursday night’s Ivor Novello Awards ought to have been the perfect moment to savor it. Instead, while the great and good of the songwriting world filed into London’s Grosvenor House Hotel for the notoriously star-studded ceremony, hosted this year by Blur frontman Damon Albarn, Ms Allen was nowhere to be seen. And according to multiple music industry sources, there was a very specific reason why.

The Smile singer, 41, had been expected to collect the Outstanding Song Collection prize at the ceremony after her comeback album West End Girl was also shortlisted for Best Album. But when that prize instead went to Irish singer CMAT for her acclaimed Euro Country LP, insiders claim Ms Allen was left ‘sulking’ and opted to snub the event altogether.

‘It's pretty bad form not to turn up. Lily apparently thought she deserved a more high profile prize. But she made herself look stupid by not turning up to get the one she had won,’ one record industry source told the Daily Mail. Why, nobody turns up like that on such a prestigious event.

In fact, her absence appeared all the more conspicuous given she was the only major no-show on the night attended by everyone from Sir Elton John and Harry Styles to Sam Fender and Calvin Harris. Despite the supposed frenzy surrounding her return, hundreds of tickets for her tour remain unsold across multiple venues.

Seat maps viewed by the Mail show entire untouched rows still available just weeks before performances, while swathes of resale tickets suggest many fans who did initially buy seats are now trying to get rid of them. And those who have attended the tour have not all left impressed. At one recent Glasgow concert, audience members were left baffled after Ms Allen failed to appear on stage for almost the first hour of the evening.

Instead, fans who had paid up to £200 watched three cellists perform instrumental versions of her songs while lyrics flashed karaoke-style across giant screens. Alongside such dramatic behavior, Ms Allen’s increasingly lavish spending habits have also become a talking point following the success of West End Girl. Just weeks ago, she splashed $50,000 (£37,227) on diamond jewelry during a shopping spree in Atlanta, carrying each cash inside her £14,000 Hermès Birkin handbag





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Lily Allen Ivor Novello Awards Outstanding Song Collection Glowing Reviews Pop Star Heartbreak Euro Country LP Curating Image Shopping Spree Opera Bags Refusal To Turn Up Sulking Criticism Baffled Audience Members

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