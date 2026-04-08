Lily Allen Returns to Cameo, Charging £376.50 Per Video Message After Marriage Split

Following a successful album and tour, Lily Allen is now charging a higher price for personalized videos on Cameo, citing financial adjustments after her divorce and a need to support her family. This move comes as she explores various income streams, including OnlyFans, to manage her finances.

Following a successful album release and a sold-out US tour, one might assume Lily Allen is financially secure. However, the singer seems to be supplementing her income, particularly after her marriage breakdown . Allen, 40, has returned to Cameo , the platform where fans can request personalized video messages from celebrities, and is now charging a substantial £376.50 per video. This represents a significant increase from the £187 she charged when last active on the site in 2021.

Cameo allows users to commission personalized video messages from public figures, often used as gifts for birthdays, weddings, or other special occasions. Allen, who publicly stated she was no longer financially stable after the dissolution of her marriage to US actor David Harbour, appears to be leveraging the success of her comeback album, West End Girl, which was released last year. Her profile on the platform promises delivery within a week of purchase. Despite the cost, at an average video length of just 44 seconds, fans would be paying a considerable amount per second. Allen's Cameo profile encourages creative requests for a variety of events. \Allen's return to Cameo comes after a period of financial re-evaluation. She shared last year that her financial stability was impacted by her split from Harbour. The platform's promotional material encourages users to personalize their requests, especially for celebrations like weddings or parties. Beyond the bespoke videos, fans can also send Allen a direct message on the site, though this service comes with its own cost of £4.51. At present, she is engaged in the sold-out North American leg of her West End Girl tour, with a scheduled performance in Toronto, Canada. Allen is known to explore various avenues for monetizing her fame and presence online. Last July, she established her own OnlyFans account where she offers exclusive content, including pictures and videos of her feet. She later disclosed that her monthly earnings from OnlyFans surpassed her income from Spotify streams. The impetus for this venture, she explained, stemmed from a pedicurist's suggestion that she could generate income from her feet. \Allen and Harbour, who are 50, finalized their divorce last year. In October, she revealed that the separation had significantly affected her financial situation. She now focuses on providing for her daughters, Ethel, 14, and Marnie, 13, from her previous marriage to Sam Cooper. During an interview with Perfect magazine, she stated that she had to re-evaluate her financial approach, admitting that the success of her album led to her overspending. She also sought therapy to address a shopping addiction. Reports indicate she spent £120,000 on a Porsche and £11,000 on a Hermes Birkin bag. This information highlights the financial adjustments Allen has had to make after her marriage breakdown and the need to support her family, leading her back to avenues like Cameo and OnlyFans to generate income





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