Lily Allen's Ex-Husband David Harbour Denies Her Version of Events After 'Weird' Album Comments

Lily Allen enjoyed a girls' night out after David Harbour branded her revenge album 'weird' and denied her version of events. She seemed unfazed by his comments as she headed for dinner with pals at Fischers in Marylebone, which specializes in high-end Austrian food inspired by the grand cafés of Vienna.

Lily Allen enjoyed a girls' night out after David Harbour branded her revenge album 'weird' and denied her version of events. She seemed unfazed by his comments as she headed for dinner with pals at Fischers in Marylebone, which specializes in high-end Austrian food inspired by the grand cafés of Vienna.

Lily looked effortlessly stylish on the outing in a black Pixies jumper teamed with a leather midi skirt and mesh flats. She flashed smiles at passersby, despite the comments made by her ex-husband. Speaking to Variety this week, David Harbour called West End Girl, 'weird' as he discussed the reaction to the record.

The album, which has lyrics on extramarital activity and emotional manipulation, is meant to tell the story of her break-up with Harbour, with a bit of artistic license, but he doesn't see it that way. He said: 'It was weird. I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that. I can’t really say that much more, because it’s my private life.

'In spite of the fact that a lot of people don’t allow me a private life — I value it. And I also value the lives of the people that I interact with privately. I just won’t speak about that.

'Stories are complex, and that’s why I say I respect her creation of art to channel her experience. It wasn’t my experience.

' Lily previously stressed that her 14-track album, which was written in 10 days last December consists of a 'mixture of fact and fiction', adding that fans shouldn’t take the lyrics and their meaning as 'gospel'. Most notably her hit Madeline saw Lily accuse David of having a three-year affair with a younger costume designer as she appeared to suggest the couple had an open arrangement in regards to sex, as long as it was discrete and not based on emotional connection.

Meanwhile in the song Tennis, Lily uses the racket sport as a metaphor for sex as she sings: 'So I read your text, and now I regret it.

'I can’t get my head round how you’ve been playing tennis/ If it was just sex I wouldn’t be jealous. You won’t play with me and who the f**k is Madeline?

' The song ends with an outro repeating: 'Da, da-da, da-da, who’s Madeline? (Who’s Madeline? )' before it ends with: 'No, but who is Madeline, actually?

' Lily and David met on Raya and married in Vegas in 2020, but legally separated in early 2025 after four years of marriage and their divorce proceedings followed shortly after. West End Girl explores the emotional fallout of the split. Before her marriage to Harbour, Lily was married to builder Sam Cooper from 2011 until their divorce in 2018





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lily Allen David Harbour Revenge Album Breakup Artistic License Private Life Open Arrangement Sexual Affair Tennis Song Madeline Character Halloween Raya Vegas Divorce Proceedings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Harbour says Lily Allen's album 'wasn't my experience' of marriage breakdo'It was weird,' he admitted.

Read more »

Lily Allen Stuns in Mesh Dress at Royal Academy Party After David Harbour Calls Album 'Weird'Lily Allen dazzled in a mesh dress at the Royal Academy of Arts summer party, shortly after ex-husband David Harbour criticized her breakup album 'West End Girl' as 'weird'. The event drew numerous celebrities.

Read more »

Lily Allen's Ex, David Harbour, Breaks Silence on Breakup Album, Respects Her ArtStranger Things actor David Harbour has not spoken about his ex Lily Allen's breakup album, but he respects her right to use her experience to create art.

Read more »

David Harbour Finally Breaks Silence On Ex-Wife Lily Allen's West End Girl AlbumThe Stranger Things actor has shared his take on Lily's album, which was heavily inspired by their break-up.

Read more »