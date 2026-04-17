Lily Allen Sizzles in New Intimissimi Lingerie Shoot After Breast Augmentation Revelation

Singer Lily Allen flaunts her figure in a daring Intimissimi lingerie campaign, following her open discussion about breast augmentation and body image. The West End Girl tour star poses in leopard print and lace, embracing her post-surgery confidence.

Lily Allen has captivated audiences with a stunning new lingerie campaign for Intimissimi , showcasing her remarkable physique and newfound confidence. The 40-year-old singer, currently on her West End Girl world tour, exuded glamour in a leopard print bra and matching thong, complemented by delicate white fishnet stockings adorned with lace embroidery.

A luxurious satin robe was artfully draped over her shoulders as she posed seductively for the camera, following her candid revelation about undergoing a breast augmentation last year. In a striking black-and-white portrait, Allen channeled a 1960s aesthetic, with her raven hair styled into a voluminous bun as she posed before a vintage Hollywood-style dressing table. This lingerie ensemble echoes the daring and alluring costumes featured in her current tour. Allen's decision to undergo cosmetic surgery last year was a significant moment, as she has been an open advocate for discussing body image issues. Speaking on her podcast, Miss Me?, with close friend Miquita Oliver, Allen humorously addressed her feelings about aging, remarking on her recent 'additions to the family' and acknowledging the visual disparity between her rejuvenated breasts and her face. She playfully mused about considering a Brazilian butt lift next. Allen described the initial post-surgery phase, noting that her implants were still firm and high, anticipating the 'drop and fluff' period where they would settle into a more natural feel. She expressed excitement about this transition, stating she was already enjoying purchasing and photographing herself in new, fancy lingerie. Allen humorously declared that her 40th birthday would mark the completion of this 'drop and fluff' process. Earlier in the week, Allen shared glimpses of her tour downtime, including a visit to Niagara Falls and a meeting with actor Tommy Dorfman ahead of her Toronto performance. Photos posted showed her admiring the falls and enjoying a meal with friends, including Dorfman, with whom she has a longstanding friendship. The West End Girl album, which inspired her current tour, is reportedly a personal reflection on her past relationship and subsequent breakup. The album received significant recognition with three BRIT Award nominations in 2026, though the singer did not secure any wins on the night. Allen's recent public appearances and this Intimissimi shoot highlight her continued engagement with her artistry and her personal journey of self-acceptance and empowerment





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