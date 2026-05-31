Lily Allen Stuns at Mighty Hoopla Festival in White Lingerie

Singer Lily Allen has made a stunning comeback at the Mighty Hoopla festival in London, performing hits from her new album West End Girl. The album was inspired by her turbulent split from ex-husband David Harbour, and the lyrics appear to address his infidelity. Lily was joined on stage by former Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, and the pair put on a sensational show. The festival also saw performances from noughties pop duo Appleton and BBC Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope.

Lily Allen commanded attention in white lingerie as she took to the stage at Mighty Hoopla at Brockwell Park, London on Saturday night. The singer, 41, put on an incredible performance as she played hits from her new comeback album West End Girl , which was inspired by her turbulent split from ex-husband David Harbour .

Lily showed off her amazing figure in the sexy white lace bodysuit which she teamed with a boucle mini skirt and heels. After releasing a new remix of Beg For Me featuring singer Jade Thirlwall, Lily brought out the former Little Mix star as a surprise for fans. The duo put on a sensational show before Lily lay across the stage with Jade, 33, straddling the Madeline singer.

The Angel Of My Dreams hitmaker turned heads in a blue maxi dress which boasted a stylish fringe detailing on the neckline.

Lily Allen commanded attention in white lingerie as she took to the stage at Mighty Hoopla at Brockwell Park, London on Saturday night The singer, 41, put on an incredible performance as she played hits from her new comeback album West End Girl, which was inspired by her turbulent split from ex-husband David Harbour After releasing a new remix of Beg For Me featuring singer Jade Thirlwall, Lily brought out the former Little Mix star as a surprise for fans The pair later posed backstage as Lily went braless flashing her toned midriff in a black and white polka dot crop top and matching mini skirt while Jade slipped into a white tank top and denim skirt.

Elsewhere at the festival, noughties pop duo Appleton performed live for the first time in 23 years as they donned bold matching blue outfits. The duo, formed of All Saints member Nicole and Natalie Appleton, wowed festival-goers with a set packed with hits and surprises. The sisters belted out tracks from the duo's 2003 album Everything's Eventual as well as classics by their better known girl group.

The girls were joined on stage during the sunny afternoon slot by former Sugababe Heidi Range. Meanwhile BBC Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope got into the festival spirit as she modelled a glamorous gold sequin minidress which boasted a lace back. The presenter, 36, put on a leggy display in the ensemble which she teamed with chunky black boots and sunglasses. Denise Welch, 68, wowed in a glittering silver and black number as she DJed at the star-studded event.

Tulisa returned to the stage at the festival despite recently dealing with short-term paralysis after suffering a Bell's palsy attack last month. She was diagnosed with the neurological disorder in 2020 - which causes paralysis or weakness on one side of the face when the facial nerve is damaged or stops working properly.

While her glamorous outing comes after she also recently underwent an operation to remove several cysts from her cheek, which she said had left her with a black eye earlier this month. Tulisa looked in good spirits as she performed in black cycling shorts which she paired with a white crop top and oversized biker jacket.

Lily showed off her amazing figure in the sexy white lace bodysuit which she teamed with a boucle mini skirt and heels The duo put on a sensational show before Lily lay across the stage with Jade, 33, straddling the Madeline singer Lily started her performance in a yellow boucle suit before stripping off to her lingerie The star put on an incredible show for the crowd Lily looked sensational as she performed her new hits from West End Girl The Angel Of My Dreams hitmaker turned heads in a blue maxi dress which boasted a stylish fringe detailing on the neckline The Smile hitmaker was joined by Jade during the festival The pair later posed backstage as Lily went braless flashing her toned midriff in a polka dot crop top and matching mini skirt while Jade slipped into a white tank top and denim skirt It comes after Lily took to social media earlier this week to share a short clip relaxing in the sunshine with her 2008 hit F*** You playing over the top.

She wrote: Oops decided I'm not done :)) got another song for you. Lily and David split in December 2024 after she allegedly discovered his cheating, with her documenting the turbulent end of the romance in West End Girl. The lyrics see her appearing to suggest the couple had an open arrangement in regards to sex, as long as it was discreet, with paid strangers and not based on emotional connection, rules the Stranger Things actor appeared to flout.

In her most talked about track, titled Madeline, she appears to directly address David's infidelity with the mystery woman, who she gives the fictional moniker. She sings: How long has it been going on? Is it just sex or is there emotion? / He told me it would stay in hotel rooms, never be out in the open.

Why would I trust anything that comes out of his mouth? /I'm not convinced that he didn't f**k you in our house. The chorus reads: We had an arrangement/ Be discreet and don't be blatan





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