Lily Allen Stuns in Mesh Dress at Royal Academy Party After David Harbour Calls Album 'Weird'

Lily Allen dazzled in a mesh dress at the Royal Academy of Arts summer party, shortly after ex-husband David Harbour criticized her breakup album 'West End Girl' as 'weird'. The event drew numerous celebrities.

Lily Allen made a striking appearance at the Royal Academy of Arts summer party in London on Wednesday evening, donning a sensational mesh maxi dress that showcased her figure.

The 41-year-old singer, who seemed in excellent spirits, accessorized with a feather boa and platform heels, posing alongside her close friend and stylist Marco Capaldo. The event drew a host of celebrities, including Claudia Winkleman with her husband Kris Thykier, model Mia Regan, TV presenter Alex Jones, and comedian Munya Chawawa, all contributing to a glamorous atmosphere at the prestigious arts venue.

Allen's confident outing came just hours after her ex-husband, Stranger Things actor David Harbour, publicly described her breakup album West End Girl as 'weird' in an interview with Variety. Harbour, 49, acknowledged that artists have the right to channel personal experiences into their work, but emphasized that the album's narrative did not reflect his own perspective. He stated, 'Stories are complex, and that's why I say I respect her creation of art to channel her experience. It wasn't my experience.

' The album, written in just ten days last December, explores themes of infidelity and emotional turmoil, with tracks like Madeline accusing Harbour of a three-year affair with a younger costume designer, and Tennis using the sport as a metaphor for sexual dynamics. Allen had previously cautioned fans not to take the lyrics as 'gospel', noting a mix of fact and fiction.

The party also featured other notable attendees: Pixie Geldof in a polka-dot dress, Vick Hope in an orange and pink lace maxi, Jenna Coleman in an off-white two-toned dress, and Clara Amfo in a dramatic strapless white gown. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer opted for black and red outfits respectively, while Emma Thynn beamed in a strapless white lace dress.

The evening highlighted the intersection of fashion and celebrity, with Allen's bold ensemble and unbothered demeanor stealing the spotlight despite the ongoing public discourse surrounding her album. The singer and Harbour married in Las Vegas in 2020 after meeting on the dating app Raya, but legally separated in early 2025 after four years of marriage, with divorce proceedings following shortly after.

West End Girl serves as a creative outlet for Allen, who was previously married to builder Sam Cooper from 2011 to 2018. Harbour has been open about his struggles with bipolar disorder, revealing he experienced a breakdown late last year. The album's release has reignited public interest in their relationship, but Allen remains focused on her music and public appearances, demonstrating resilience in the face of personal scrutiny





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