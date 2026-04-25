Lily Allen Sunbathes and Shops on US Tour Amidst Spending Addiction Therapy

Singer Lily Allen enjoys a relaxing break during her West End Girl US tour, sharing photos of her vacation on Instagram. The post comes after a $50,000 shopping spree and ongoing therapy for a spending addiction.

Lily Allen has been enjoying some downtime while on tour in the US promoting her latest album, West End Girl , and documented her relaxing moments on Instagram .

The 40-year-old singer shared a series of snapshots showcasing her vacation, where she was seen soaking up the sun poolside while engrossed in Lena Dunham’s memoir, Famesick. Allen looked radiant in a variety of outfits, including a stylish checked one-piece swimsuit paired with a matching bucket hat and black sunglasses. She also sported a leopard-print vest top with blue jeans and a vibrant green fur jacket, playfully dancing in Miu Miu heels and 90s-inspired shades.

A more casual look featured a blue-and-white T-shirt and a cheerful yellow skirt. The singer playfully engaged her followers with a simple question: 'Where am I ?

', adding an element of mystery to her post. This period of relaxation follows a recent and rather extravagant shopping spree in Atlanta, where Allen reportedly spent $50,000 in cash on diamond jewellery. The purchase took place at Ice Box jewellers just hours before she was scheduled to perform on her sold-out “West End Girl” tour.

A video shared by the store revealed Allen paying for her purchases – a $15,000 tennis bracelet, $25,000 earrings, and a $20,000 gift for a friend – with substantial wads of cash carried in her $14,000 Hermès Birkin handbag. The salesman graciously accepted $50,000, acknowledging it was the amount Allen had readily available. This lavish spending comes after Allen publicly discussed her struggles with a shopping addiction and her ongoing therapy to address it.

She admitted to previously feeling 'convinced she is a billionaire' and sought professional help to manage her impulses. Allen has been undergoing eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy for the past four months, a treatment designed to help process traumatic memories and negative emotions. The British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy explains that EMDR combines talk therapy with side-to-side eye movements to help individuals recover from past experiences impacting their mental wellbeing.

The singer’s return to music with West End Girl marked a significant moment after a seven-year hiatus, and the album was notably recorded quickly – in just ten days – following her separation from actor David Harbour in December 2024, reportedly due to allegations of infidelity. The album’s success prompted her to seek therapy for her spending habits, highlighting a complex period of personal and professional life.

Her current tour and vacation appear to be a well-deserved break amidst these ongoing personal developments and a celebration of her musical comeback





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