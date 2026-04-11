Lily Collins Shines at PaleyFest LA 2026: Dazzling Look and Engagement Ring Reunion

Actress Lily Collins turned heads at PaleyFest LA 2026, showcasing a stunning burgundy gown and celebrating the return of her engagement ring. The article details her red carpet appearance, the ring's recovery, her family life with husband Charlie McDowell and their daughter, and plans to relocate from Los Angeles to London.

Lily Collins captivated onlookers as she graced the red carpet at PaleyFest LA 2026, the event celebrating Netflix's 'Emily in Paris,' held in Hollywood on Friday. The actress, known for her impeccable style, stunned in a daring burgundy velvet evening gown. The gown's design featured a bold side cut-out that artfully exposed her waist, coupled with an asymmetric, one-shoulder silhouette.

She completed her glamorous look with a pair of sleek black pointed heels, effortlessly embodying elegance and sophistication. The event marked a significant moment for Collins, as she proudly displayed her engagement ring, a symbol of a cherished reunion after it had been stolen three years prior. This event served as a testament to her resilient spirit and appreciation for the important things in her life.\The engagement ring, a particularly meaningful piece specially designed by her husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell, had been stolen in 2023 during her stay at the West Hollywood EDITION Hotel. The loss of the 'exceptionally rare' item caused considerable distress, making its recovery all the more poignant. She expressed her gratitude to Joe The Jeweler Chicago on social media for helping recover the ring. Lily and Charlie McDowell, who confirmed their engagement in September 2020 after meeting on the set of his film 'Gilded Rage,' exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado, in September 2021. Their relationship continues to flourish, with the pair recently welcoming their daughter Tove via surrogate, adding another layer to their family's happiness. The actress, 37, looked flawless in a black number for the event, which took place in Hollywood on Friday. The actress, 37, looked flawless in a black number for the event, which took place in Hollywood on Friday. Lily completed her look with a pair of black pointed heels. This event also provided an opportunity to show her toned figure in a black tennis outfit as she got some exercise. She penned in the caption of her post: 'Work life balance...'\Beyond her professional achievements and personal milestones, Lily is reportedly considering a move from Los Angeles to London with her family. Sources suggest she has fallen in love with London during her 12-week run in the West End thriller Barcelona over Christmas in 2024. This relocation, if it comes to pass, signals a desire to create a similar upbringing for her daughter, reminiscent of her own childhood in the English countryside. The move also seems to be driven by her desire to be closer to friends and family. Sources say she has been eyeing up a return to Britain since 'falling in love' with London during her 12-week run in the West End thriller Barcelona over Christmas in 2024. A source said: 'Lily grew up in the English countryside with many happy memories and she wants the same for her daughter. She is particularly taken with the north, like Hampstead and Queen's Park.





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Lily Collins Paleyfest LA 2026 Emily In Paris Red Carpet Fashion Engagement Ring Charlie Mcdowell Family London

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