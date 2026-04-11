Lily Collins Shines at PaleyFest LA 2026, Shows Off Recovered Engagement Ring and Plans Move to London

Actress Lily Collins turned heads at the PaleyFest LA 2026 premiere of 'Emily in Paris', dazzling in a striking burgundy velvet gown. The event was notable for Collins's reunion with her engagement ring, stolen three years ago, and her plans to relocate from Los Angeles to London with her family.

Lily Collins captivated onlookers as she graced the red carpet at PaleyFest LA 2026 for Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' in Los Angeles. The actress, known for her impeccable style, stunned in a daring ensemble that perfectly showcased her poise and confidence. The event, held in Hollywood on Friday, saw Collins exuding elegance and grace as she posed for photographs.

Her appearance was particularly noteworthy due to the striking burgundy velvet evening gown she wore, featuring an asymmetrical, one-shoulder design and a bold side cut-out that revealed a glimpse of her waist. Completing the look, she paired the gown with sleek black pointed heels, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall appearance. More than just a fashion statement, the event marked a significant moment for Collins, as she proudly displayed her engagement ring, a symbol of her enduring love and a testament to a personal victory. The ring, which had been stolen three years prior, had been recently recovered, bringing immense joy to Collins and her husband. The recovery of the ring held a special meaning for the actress. It had been stolen during her stay at the West Hollywood EDITION Hotel in 2023. The ring, custom-designed by her husband, filmmaker Charlie McDowell, and valued at over £65,000, was a cherished possession, making its theft all the more devastating. The circumstances surrounding the theft, with no signs of forced entry, added to the mystery and heartache of the situation. Last month, Collins shared a joyous selfie on social media, showcasing the ring's return. In her caption, she expressed deep gratitude to the jeweler who helped recover the ring, emphasizing the profound emotional significance of having it back on her finger. The reunion with her engagement ring symbolizes a chapter of closure and enduring love for Lily Collins.\Beyond her red-carpet appearance, Collins's life continues to be filled with personal milestones and professional endeavors. She and her husband, Charlie McDowell, confirmed their engagement in September 2020 after meeting on the set of his film, Gilded Rage, the previous year. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado, in September 2021, marking the beginning of their shared journey. In addition to her thriving acting career, Collins has recently embraced motherhood, sharing glimpses into her work-life balance with Charlie and their daughter, Tove, who was welcomed via surrogate. The couple was captured in loving snaps with their 13-month-old daughter, showcasing their joy in parenthood. The images also provided a sneak peek into Collins's recent work projects, further illustrating her multifaceted life. Amidst her professional and personal activities, there are plans to relocate from Los Angeles to London. She is looking to return to Britain after finding love with London during her 12-week run in the West End thriller Barcelona over Christmas in 2024. Sources suggest that her love for the city, along with the desire to be closer to friends and family, is a strong factor driving this decision. It seems that she particularly likes the areas of north London. Her move marks a significant shift in her life's setting, symbolizing a renewed connection with her roots and a dedication to cultivating a sense of home and family for her daughter.\The news of Collins's relocation to London hints at the beginning of a new chapter in her life. The decision reflects a desire for the actress to balance her career and her personal life, prioritizing her family. Her choice to return to London is fueled by her experiences during her theatre run, where she enjoyed the city's atmosphere, culture and the presence of friends and family. The news reflects a growing trend among celebrities who seek to balance their demanding careers with family life, often choosing environments that foster a sense of belonging and community. Her desire for a more balanced lifestyle, combined with her love for London, signals a commitment to creating a stable and enriching environment for her daughter. Collins's story, from her dazzling red-carpet appearance to her plans to relocate, highlights the complexities and the joys of the celebrity lifestyle, offering insights into the choices made by those navigating the spotlight while balancing personal values and family commitments. The focus on her engagement ring's return and her future plans paints a picture of a woman prioritizing the essential aspects of her life, love, family, and home. This narrative reinforces themes of resilience, happiness, and finding joy in family and personal connection, serving as an inspirational reminder for fans and followers





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Lily Collins Shines at PaleyFest LA 2026: Dazzling Look and Engagement Ring ReunionActress Lily Collins turned heads at PaleyFest LA 2026, showcasing a stunning burgundy gown and celebrating the return of her engagement ring. The article details her red carpet appearance, the ring's recovery, her family life with husband Charlie McDowell and their daughter, and plans to relocate from Los Angeles to London.

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