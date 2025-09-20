Lily James and Pierson Fode Spotted on Cozy NYC Stroll, Sparking Relationship Speculation

Lily James and her Swiped co-star Pierson Fode were seen enjoying a friendly outing in Central Park, New York. The two walked, took selfies and shared a drink in the park. This adds fuel to the fire of relationship rumors.

Lily James and her Swiped co-star Pierson Fode were spotted enjoying a close and leisurely stroll through New York's Central Park on Friday. The Cinderella star, known for her effortless style, was seen sporting an oversized white shirt paired with blue jeans, complemented by black sunglasses, shoes, and a shoulder bag. Her hair was styled in a relaxed messy bun. Walking alongside her was Pierson, mirroring her casual chic in a white shirt, a vest, and beige chinos.

The pair appeared to be in good spirits, engaging in animated conversation as they soaked up the last rays of the summer sunshine. They paused to enjoy a refreshing drink and bask in the sun on a rocky outcrop, further fueling speculation about the nature of their relationship. Adding to the intrigue, the duo was also seen taking a selfie together, with Lily showcasing her flexibility by playfully kicking a leg in the air while lying down with Pierson. He proved to be a gentleman, offering her a helping hand as they navigated their way back onto the path. \This outing is not the first time the actors have been seen together recently. They were also observed enjoying a stroll around the Big Apple on Thursday, suggesting a developing connection beyond their professional collaboration. Pierson has been gaining significant attention for his role in Netflix's new rom-com, The Wrong Paris, further cementing his status as a rising star. He initially gained recognition on the Disney Channel's Jessie, where he played Brooks Wentworth III in 2015, before landing his breakout role as Thomas Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful. The pair are currently working together on the upcoming movie Swiped, in which Lily portrays Bumble CEO and founder Whitney Wolfe Herd. The film was released on September 19 in the US on Hulu and is available on Disney+ in the UK. Pierson plays a love interest of Lily’s in the movie, alongside Jackson White, with other cast members including Myha'la and Dan Stevens. This project has brought Lily to New York for work and premieres, providing ample opportunities for her to connect with her co-stars.\While the nature of their relationship remains undisclosed, the proximity of Lily James and Pierson Fode sparks interest and speculation. Pierson is currently not publicly dating anyone, and his most recent public link was to actress Saxon Sharbino in 2020. Prior to that, he was linked to Sharna Burgess in 2017 and was in a relationship with Victoria Justice from 2013 to 2015. Lily, for her part, has a history of high-profile relationships, including actor Jack Fox, Matt Smith, and a brief rumored involvement with Chris Evans before her relationship with musician Michael Shuman. She is believed to be single as of now. Therefore, Pierson could be a new potential romantic interest for the TV star. The Daily Mail has reached out to Lily's representative for comment, but as of this moment, no official confirmation has been provided. The public continues to follow their movements, curious if this newfound closeness will blossom into something more significant





