Lily James Dazzles in Daring Gown, Reveals Hidden Tattoos at Disney Event

Actress Lily James turned heads at a Disney event, showcasing a stunning black gown and rarely seen tattoos while sparking romance rumors with stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton. The article details her outfit, recent travels, and past relationships, alongside her views on modern romance.

Lily James captivated attention at a Disney event on Monday evening, showcasing a striking black gown with daring cut-outs. The 36-year-old actress looked radiant in the ensemble, which featured a halterneck crop top and a low-rise skirt, elegantly revealing her toned midriff.

A particularly noteworthy aspect of her appearance was the rare display of her tattoos. As she turned, the back of her gown revealed a delicate tattoo of a dandelion on the back of her arm and the number nine on her shoulder. While the meaning behind these tattoos remains unknown, photographs suggest she has sported the number nine since at least June 2025.

She completed the look with towering black heels and subtle silver drop earrings, styling her hair in flowing waves and offering a warm smile to photographers at The Walt Disney Company's Emmy Season Toast To TV bash held at Soho House Holloway. James’s red carpet appearance follows recent reports suggesting a blossoming romance with stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton, fueled by insights shared by his father.

The actress recently concluded a period of international travel, having spent January globetrotting after a December work commitment in Australia. She expressed optimism for the year ahead in December, stating her gratitude and excitement for 2026. Prior to this, she was seen enjoying a casual stroll with her 'Swiped' co-star, Pierson Fode, in New York City last September.

Her recent romantic history includes a connection with musician Michael Shuman, which began in February 2021 and saw a period of on-again, off-again activity, including a split in February 2023 and a subsequent sighting at Glastonbury. Their relationship progressed to the point where Shuman reportedly moved into James’s North London home, and they were photographed visiting his parents in Los Angeles.

Before Shuman, James was in a long-term relationship with 'The Crown' actor Matt Smith, spanning from 2014 to 2019, initially meeting on the set of 'Pride And Prejudice And Zombies'. Reflecting on the societal pressures surrounding romance during a 2022 interview, James expressed a nuanced perspective. She challenged the notion of a singular 'lightning bolt' moment leading to a lifelong partnership, advocating for the beauty of love blossoming from friendship and ordinary connections.

She praised her film 'What's Love Got To Do With It?

' for portraying a more realistic and gentle approach to finding love, one that values the gradual development of affection. Her recent fashion choices and public appearances continue to generate interest, solidifying her status as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. The event itself, a toast to television hosted by Disney, highlighted the importance of the television landscape and the contributions of its stars





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