Lime Bike Jousting Event Sparks Debate as Artists Compete in London Park

Artists Jack Carden and Camtholomew compete in Lime bike jousting in London. The event raises charity funds but defies safety warnings and council permissions.

In a striking display of modern performance art that blended medieval tradition with contemporary urban mobility, artists Jack Carden and Camtholomew the First engaged in a competitive joust using Lime rental e-bikes. The event took place in a London park on Saturday, drawing hundreds of spectators who gathered to witness the unusual spectacle. This second iteration of the electric jousting competition occurred despite prior warnings from the bike-share company that their vehicles are designed for city transport rather than athletic combat.

Electric Jousting Draw Massive Crowds

The atmosphere in the park was charged with excitement as more than five thousand people had previously registered interest in attending the event. Hundreds descended upon the location, which was kept secret until only an hour and a half before the start time. The participants were assisted into shining suits of armor before mounting their neon green electric bicycles, which had been decorated specifically for the duel. The event, officially titled Lime Bike Jousting Two: No Horses, No Mercy, served as a modern reimagining of medieval tournaments using the ubiquitous rental e-bikes found throughout London streets.

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Medieval Reenactment Meets Modern Safety Concerns

The structure of the competition closely followed traditional jousting protocols, featuring ring maidens dressed in medieval attire who announced the various rounds to the audience. After five gruelling rounds of electric-powered jousting, the combatant known as Camtholomew the First, whose real name is Cameron Carnegie-Brown, was declared the winner. The intensity of the experience was described by Carnegie-Brown, who is also a filmmaker, as a moment of profound isolation and adrenaline. He noted that once the visor is down, the rider focuses solely on the opponent through a narrow slit, creating a visceral connection that energizes both the participants and the onlookers.

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Legal and Corporate Disputes Arise

The event generated significant controversy regarding safety and authorization. While the organizers claimed they had informed the council and engaged a full safety team including first aiders and stewards, the local Hackney council asserted that they had not granted permission for the gathering. Jack Carden, the artist and actor behind the concept, stated that they had spoken with police to ensure safety and maintained that Lime had not explicitly forbidden the event, only reinforcing their standard safety messages. Carden emphasized that the goal was to spark joy for Londoners, noting that they had established their presence in the city's public art scene without planning further jousting events for the immediate future.

Charity Success and Cultural Validation

Despite the bureaucratic friction, the event was widely viewed as a success due to its charitable contributions and cultural resonance. The competition raised more than one thousand two hundred pounds for various causes, including The Bike Project, which provides refurbished bicycles to refugees, the Honour Thy Woman Group, and the Mental Health Foundation. The performance even received validation from traditionalists, with Andy Deane, captain of the Royal Armouries jousting team, describing the event as a legitimate and joyful capture of the medieval sport's spectacle. Initially, the organizers had sought a million-pound sponsorship for the armor, but legal constraints and a desire to preserve the event's artistic integrity led them to reject commercial offers.