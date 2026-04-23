Limited Capacity Channel Migrant Detention Centre to Open in France

A new detention centre for Channel migrants will be built in France with a capacity of only 140 spaces, funded by the UK, as part of a renewed agreement with France to tackle illegal crossings. The scheme faces criticism over its limited scale and the effectiveness of 'payment by results' funding.

A new detention centre for migrants attempting to cross the English Channel will be established in France , fulfilling a promise made three years prior, though its capacity is limited to just 140 individuals.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced that the French government will detain migrants on beaches, transfer them to this new facility located near Dunkirk, and subsequently deport them. This agreement builds upon initial discussions between then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron in March 2023. The centre, funded by British taxpayers, will house 140 migrants, a figure significantly lower than the over 6,000 who have already successfully reached the UK this year, including a single-day influx of 602.

The Home Office anticipates the scheme will facilitate the removal of hundreds of migrants annually from French shores, but questions remain about its effectiveness in deterring further crossings given the limited capacity. The facility, expected to be operational by year-end and staffed by over 100 officers, will initially operate alongside a trial phase utilizing existing capacity at a removal centre in Coquelles, near Calais, starting next month.

French police will prioritize the removal of migrants from ten nationalities most frequently attempting the Channel crossing: Eritreans, Afghans, Iranians, Sudanese, Somalis, Ethiopians, Iraqis, Syrians, Vietnamese, and Yemenis. Deportations will target migrants’ countries of origin or other EU nations they have transited through. This initiative is part of a £160 million ‘payment by results’ agreement between the UK and France, with funding potentially withdrawn if the scheme fails to demonstrate success.

Ms. Mahmood emphasized the government’s commitment to curbing illegal crossings and restoring border control, aiming to remove individuals without the right to remain in the UK before they attempt the journey. This announcement comes alongside a broader three-year deal providing France with up to £660 million for patrols and related measures, bringing the total British financial contribution to France since the start of the Channel crisis to over £1.3 billion.

Despite a previous £500 million agreement between Sunak and Macron, more than 84,000 migrants have reached Britain via the Channel. Since Labour assumed power, nearly 71,000 additional migrants have arrived by small boat. The current government’s approach contrasts with the previous administration’s Rwanda asylum plan, which was abandoned by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Critics, like Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp, argue the new facility’s limited capacity is inadequate, pointing to a 45% increase in illegal crossings since Labour took office.

Concerns have also been raised about the vagueness of the ‘value for money’ criteria for continued funding. Furthermore, the Home Secretary has been questioned about the cost-effectiveness of voluntary departure schemes offering up to £40,000 to failed asylum seekers, particularly given the high cost of housing them in hotels





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Channel Migrants France UK Detention Centre Illegal Immigration Shabana Mahmood Emmanuel Macron Rishi Sunak Border Control

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