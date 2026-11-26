Joe Bennett warns Lindsay and Craig Foreman face death in Iranian prison. The family criticizes Ed Miliband's lack of diplomatic action compared to past successes.

Joe Bennett has issued a stark warning that his mother Lindsay Foreman and stepfather Craig Foreman could die in an Iran ian prison due to the UK government's inaction under Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband. The British couple, both aged 54, have been detained in a notorious regime jail for nearly two years facing fabricated espionage charges.

Bennett, the couple's son, wrote that the family has received no communication from the government since meeting with Ed Miliband last month to urge immediate intervention. He argues that the disparity between the appearance of power in Whitehall and the actual exercise of it is most evident in the treatment of the British detainees.

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Diplomatic Failure and Government Inaction

Joe Bennett states that Lindsay and Craig Foreman have been left to face false charges largely alone by Whitehall. He criticizes the government's record, noting that their recent performance in welfare, defense, and influencer relations does not inspire confidence. The only explanation provided for the lack of a tougher stance is the fear that such action might jeopardize negotiations and place the parents in greater danger.

However, Bennett counters that excessive caution is itself a significant risk. He highlights that requests to formally classify their detention as arbitrary and extend diplomatic protection have been ignored by officials. Such measures would elevate the case from a local consular issue to a formal dispute between Britain and Iran, making it a top-level diplomatic priority.

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Harsh Conditions and Interrogation Tactics

Lindsay and Craig Foreman were detained at the beginning of January 2025 after entering Iran on a motorcycling holiday. They endured severe conditions, including 30 days of consecutive interrogations for Lindsay and 14 days for Craig. Both were blindfolded during questioning and transported to and from sessions in distress.

Reports indicate Craig was deliberately walked into walls while undergoing aggressive questioning designed to cause psychological distress. Bennett describes the conditions in Evin Prison as unsanitary and frightening, with the prison crawling with vermin. Lindsay even found a rat in her bed during her confinement.

Comparison to Other Diplomatic Cases

Bennett compares the current situation to the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who received similar diplomatic protection from former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in 2019 and is now back with her family. He also points to France's decision to take Tehran to the International Court of Justice last year over the detention of Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris.

The Foremans went on hunger strikes lasting 93 and 84 days respectively earlier this year after being blocked from speaking to their families. They relied on loans from other inmates for food beyond the limited rations provided, creating debts with hardened criminals and murderers in the same facility.

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Ongoing Conflict and Future Outlook

On February 28, during the start of the conflict involving the United States and Israel, a bomb blast knocked the windows out of Craig Foreman's cell. This event triggered intense fears for the couple's safety, as the conflict remains ongoing. Bennett fears they may have died during the blast while on the phone.

On Lindsay Foreman's birthday, Bennett expressed hope that they would one day sit together at a table again. He emphasizes that this outcome depends entirely on the government finding the courage to act. A Foreign Office spokesman maintains that the health and welfare of Craig and Lindsay are top priorities and that diplomats are working to provide assistance.