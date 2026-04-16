Lindsay Lohan's Stepmother Arrested for Alleged Assault on Michael Lohan

Kate Major, stepmother of Lindsay Lohan, has been arrested in Texas for allegedly assaulting her estranged husband, Michael Lohan. The incident reportedly involved a physical altercation and the throwing of a knife.

Kate Major , the 43-year-old former wife of Michael Lohan and stepmother to actress Lindsay Lohan , was arrested on Tuesday in Spring, Texas. She faces charges of assaulting a family or household member, with a prior conviction on file. Court documents obtained by the Daily Mail detail allegations that Major physically assaulted Michael Lohan , punching him in the face and causing a bloody nose. The incident reportedly occurred at their shared home during an exchange of their two sons, Landon, aged 13, and Logan, aged 11.

Sources suggest the altercation began when Major was angered by being woken by Michael Lohan upon his arrival. Insiders describe the situation escalating rapidly into violence. The Daily Mail has reached out to local authorities and both parties for further comment, but no statements have been released as of this report.

During the confrontation, which is described as a heated exchange in the kitchen, Major allegedly threw a steak knife in Michael Lohan's direction. Fortunately, sources claim the knife missed him, bouncing off his chest, leaving him unharmed. Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers arrested Major, noting that she appeared to be intoxicated. As a condition of her release, Major has been ordered to undergo alcohol testing and to maintain a distance from her estranged husband. A judge set her bail at $35,000, and an arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.

This latest arrest follows a tumultuous history between Major and Michael Lohan. Just over a year ago, in February 2025, Major was arrested at the same Spring, Texas residence. At that time, she accused Michael Lohan of throwing her out of a chair, an incident she claimed resulted in significant pain and discomfort. Michael Lohan was subsequently charged with continuous violence against the family, leading to a probation violation and his incarceration until October 2025. Upon his release, Lohan expressed gratitude for being reunited with his sons, acknowledging that the situation had been mishandled and expressing regret for the negative publicity his family endured.

The couple, who were once an entertainment reporter and Michael Lohan, married in October 2014 in Florida. Their separation was initiated in September 2018, with Major citing irreconcilable differences and seeking primary custody of their sons, along with child support and alimony. Although they remain legally married, sources indicate they have been estranged for several years





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kate Major Michael Lohan Domestic Violence Arrest Lindsay Lohan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Northern Ireland 4-0 Malta: Michael McArdle praises NI's 'intent' in big win over MaltaNorthern Ireland boss Michael McArdle praises the 'intent' his side showed in his first game in charge as they eased to a 4-0 win over Malta in World Cup qualifying.

Read more »

Man Utd launch move to sign £40m star after Leeds defeat amid key Michael Carrick complaint🚨 UNITED OUT OF NOWHERE 🚨 The Old Trafford hierarchy saw enough against Leeds and are ready to act... 👀

Read more »

Lindsay Lohan shows off her radiant glow-up as she shoots Count My Lies with co-star Shailene Woodley after leaving fans stunned with her youthful transformationLindsay Lohan looked glowing as she continued to show off her radiant glow-up while filming with her co-star Shailene Woodley on their new project.

Read more »

How Ferrari poached Michael Schumacher “in one day” from F1 championsSam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.After graduating from the University of Central Lancashire in 2013, Sam quickly found work reporting on F1, while gaining on-site experience with the BTCC and, latterly, W Series.

Read more »

Man United receive blunt Lisandro Martinez appeal response after Michael Carrick's furyLisandro Martinez was shown a red card for pulling Dominic Calvert-Lewin during Manchester United's defeat to Leeds United on Monday - and the Reds are reportedly going to appeal the decision

Read more »

Michael Carrick loses support of Man Utd hierarchy due to key element of Leeds defeatUnited are now stepping up their assessment of at least seven other potential new managers

Read more »