Lindsay Lohan's Stepmother Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence, Including Knife Throwing

Kate Major, stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan, has been arrested in Texas on charges of domestic violence against her estranged husband, Michael Lohan. Authorities allege Major punched Lohan and threw a knife at him during an argument over their children. This incident adds to the couple's history of legal disputes.

Lindsay Lohan 's stepmother, Kate Major , was taken into custody on Tuesday following allegations of domestic violence against her estranged spouse, Michael Lohan . The incident reportedly occurred at their home in Spring, Texas, during a scheduled exchange of their two sons, Landon, 13, and Logan, 11. Court documents obtained by the Daily Mail indicate that Major, 43, faces charges of assaulting a family or household member with a prior conviction.

Sources speaking to TMZ claim that the altercation escalated when Major, allegedly irate about being woken by Michael upon his arrival, punched him in the face, resulting in a bloody nose. Adding a more dangerous dimension to the alleged assault, sources also reported that Major threw a steak knife in Michael Lohan's direction. Fortunately, the knife reportedly missed him, bouncing off his chest without causing injury. Upon arrival at the scene, police noted that Major appeared to be intoxicated and subsequently arrested her. As a condition of her release, Major was ordered to undergo alcohol testing and maintain a distance from her estranged husband. A judge set her bail at $35,000, with an arraignment scheduled for Thursday. This recent arrest marks a continuation of a tumultuous relationship between Major and Michael Lohan, which has been marked by past legal troubles. More than a year prior to this incident, in February 2025, Major was arrested at the same Spring, Texas home. At that time, she accused Michael of flipping her out of a chair, claiming the incident caused her pain and discomfort. In response, Michael Lohan was charged with continuous violence against the family, a charge that led to a probation violation and his incarceration until October 2025. Following his release, Lohan expressed gratitude for his freedom and reunion with his sons, stating that the situation should never have occurred and that there was more to the story than what was publicly reported. Michael Lohan, who is also the father to Lindsay Lohan and her siblings with ex-wife Dina Lohan, married Kate Major in October 2014. Lindsay Lohan did not attend the wedding. The couple officially split in September 2018, with Major filing for divorce citing irreconcilable differences and seeking primary custody of their sons, along with child support and alimony. Despite being legally married, a source indicated to TMZ in 2024 that the pair had been estranged for several years. The Daily Mail has reached out to authorities in Spring, Texas, and to both Michael and Kate Major for further comment, but has not yet received a response





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Lindsay Lohan's Stepmother Arrested for Alleged Assault on Michael LohanKate Major, stepmother of Lindsay Lohan, has been arrested in Texas for allegedly assaulting her estranged husband, Michael Lohan. The incident reportedly involved a physical altercation and the throwing of a knife.

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