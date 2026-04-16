Lindsay Lohan's Stepmother Kate Major Arrested, Faces Homelessness Amidst Legal Troubles

Kate Major, Lindsay Lohan's stepmother, has been arrested and charged with assault following an alleged altercation with estranged husband Michael Lohan. The former TV personality now faces potential homelessness and severe financial strain due to protective orders and her current legal situation.

Former TV personality Kate Major , the 43-year-old stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan , was recently arrested following an alleged altercation with her estranged husband, Michael Lohan . The booking photo, released shortly after her apprehension on Tuesday, depicted a disheveled and visibly downcast Major. Court documents obtained by the Daily Mail indicate she was charged with assaulting a family or household member after Michael claimed she threw a knife at him.

The stark image captured Major grimacing, her hair unkempt and unevenly dyed, a stark contrast to her formerly polished public persona. This arrest marks the latest in a series of legal and personal crises for Major, who has a documented history of eight arrests over the past 15 years. She appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, where her attorney informed the judge of her precarious living situation. According to TMZ, a protective order preventing any contact with Michael, the father of their two children, has effectively left her without a place to reside. The attorney further emphasized Major's current unemployment and severe financial struggles, warning that she might be compelled to seek refuge in a shelter or temporary accommodation as the legal proceedings develop. The legal representative also requested the judge declare Major indigent due to her deteriorating financial circumstances. Ultimately, the judge set her bond at $35,000 and imposed stringent release conditions, including a complete no-contact order with Michael, and prohibitions against alcohol, drugs, and weapons. Sources close to the situation revealed to TMZ that during the altercation, Major allegedly struck Michael in the face, causing a bloody nose. The incident reportedly occurred at the family home during a custody exchange for their two sons, Landon, 13, and Logan, 11. Insiders suggested that Major was enraged at being woken up when Michael arrived, leading to a rapid escalation of the situation into violence. This latest event follows a previous arrest of Major at the family's Spring, Texas residence over a year ago, in February 2025. At that time, she accused Michael of flipping her out of a chair, claiming the incident resulted in injuries that caused her pain and discomfort. Her attorney’s plea to the court highlighted her potential homelessness, unemployment, and financial hardship, suggesting a potential reliance on shelters. Michael Lohan, who also shares four other children, including actress Lindsay Lohan, with his ex-wife Dina Lohan, was previously charged with continuous violence against the family. This charge led to a probation violation that kept him incarcerated until October 2025. Upon his release, Lohan expressed gratitude for his reunion with his sons, stating to TMZ that the situation should never have occurred and acknowledging the negative publicity it generated for his family. Michael and Major, a former entertainment reporter, married in October 2014 in Florida, though Lindsay Lohan was not present at the ceremony. The couple separated in September 2018, with Major filing for divorce and citing an irretrievably broken union. She sought primary custody of their sons, along with child support and alimony. Despite their legal separation, a source revealed in 2024 that the couple has been estranged for several years. The Harris County Sheriff's Department previously confirmed to the Daily Mail that Major had flagged down officers out of concern for being followed by Michael, which ultimately led to his arrest and subsequent incarceration





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Lindsay Lohan's Stepmother Arrested for Alleged Assault on Michael LohanKate Major, stepmother of Lindsay Lohan, has been arrested in Texas for allegedly assaulting her estranged husband, Michael Lohan. The incident reportedly involved a physical altercation and the throwing of a knife.

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Lindsay Lohan's Stepmother Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence, Including Knife ThrowingKate Major, stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan, has been arrested in Texas on charges of domestic violence against her estranged husband, Michael Lohan. Authorities allege Major punched Lohan and threw a knife at him during an argument over their children. This incident adds to the couple's history of legal disputes.

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