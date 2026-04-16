Lindsay Lohan's Stepmother Kate Major Arrested, Faces Homelessness Amidst Domestic Dispute

Kate Major, stepmother to actress Lindsay Lohan, has been arrested following an alleged altercation with estranged husband Michael Lohan. Appearing dishevelled in a new mugshot, Major faces charges of assaulting a family member after Michael claimed she threw a knife at him. The arrest has led to a protective order, leaving Major potentially homeless and financially struggling, with her lawyer seeking indigent status. Her bond was set at $35,000 with strict release conditions.

Lindsay Lohan 's stepmother, Kate Major , has been arrested and appeared dishevelled in a new mugshot following an alleged altercation with her estranged husband, Michael Lohan . The former television personality, aged 43, was taken into custody and booked for assaulting a family or household member. Court documents indicate Michael Lohan claims Major threw a knife at him.

The mugshot starkly contrasts with Major's previous polished public appearances, showing her with tousled, unevenly dyed hair and a grimace. This arrest marks a significant legal and personal crisis for Major, who has a history of eight arrests over the past 15 years.

Appearing in court for her arraignment, her lawyer informed the judge that a protective order barring contact with Michael, the father of their two children, has left Major facing potential homelessness. The attorney also highlighted Major's current unemployment and financial struggles, warning that she might need to rely on shelters or temporary accommodation as the legal proceedings continue. The lawyer further requested the judge to declare Major indigent due to her deteriorating financial situation.

Ultimately, the judge set her bond at $35,000 and imposed strict release conditions, including a no-contact order with Michael, and prohibitions on alcohol, drugs, and weapons. Sources told TMZ that during the altercation, Major allegedly struck Michael in the face, causing a bloody nose.

The incident reportedly occurred during a custody exchange for their two sons, Landon, 13, and Logan, 11. Insiders claimed Major was irate about being woken up when Michael arrived, leading to a rapid escalation of violence. This latest event follows a felony assault arrest of Major at the family's Texas home over a year prior.

In February 2025, Major accused Michael of flipping her out of a chair, claiming the incident caused her pain and discomfort. Her lawyer reiterated to the court her precarious housing situation due to the protective order, her unemployment, financial hardship, and the potential need for shelter.

Michael Lohan and his daughter Lindsay were seen together in a 2024 online selfie. Michael and Major were photographed in Las Vegas in October 2019. Last year, a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Major had flagged down officers, expressing concern about being followed by Michael. This led to Michael being charged with continuous violence against the family, resulting in a probation violation that kept him incarcerated until October 2025.

Upon his release, Lohan expressed his gratitude for being reunited with his sons and apologized for the negative press caused to his family. Michael and Major, a former entertainment reporter, married in October 2014 in Florida, though Lindsay Lohan did not attend the ceremony. The couple separated in September 2018, with Major citing the marriage as irretrievably broken and seeking primary custody of their sons, along with child support and alimony. Despite remaining legally married, a source told TMZ in 2024 that they have been estranged for several years





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