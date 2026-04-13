Lindsey Buckingham's Alleged Stalker Arrested After Assault with Unknown Substance

Michelle Dick, accused of stalking Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, has been arrested following an assault in Santa Monica. The arrest includes charges of felony assault and stalking, stemming from a history of harassing the musician and his family. The mug shot of the alleged stalker has been released and Dick is awaiting extradition to California.

The mug shot of Michelle Dick, the alleged stalker of Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham , has been released following an assault involving an unknown substance. Dick, 55, was apprehended on Saturday night in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and is currently held at the Allen County Jail, awaiting extradition to California. The arrest stems from an incident on March 25 in Santa Monica, California, where Dick is accused of throwing an unidentified substance on Buckingham, 76.

This recent attack is not an isolated event; Dick has a history of stalking the iconic musician. Consequently, she faces multiple felony charges by a Los Angeles court in connection with the assault. Court documents reveal that Dick is charged with seven counts, including making criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon (involving a motor vehicle), and felony vandalism. Furthermore, she is also charged with stalking Buckingham and another individual, identified as Stephanie N. A warrant has been issued for Dick's arrest with a bail amount set at $300,000, reflecting the court's determination of probable cause for charging her due to a series of linked incidents. The assault occurred approximately a year after Buckingham was granted a permanent restraining order against Dick, highlighting a pattern of harassment that dates back to 2021. Legal filings detail Buckingham's account of Dick's actions, stating she initiated a campaign of harassment against his family. In 2021, Dick allegedly began contacting Buckingham's wife, Kristen, claiming to be his biological daughter. Buckingham accused Dick of issuing threats against himself and his family, as well as making unannounced visits to his residence. In one instance, she even made a false 911 call, which resulted in the police arriving at his home and placing him in handcuffs while he was asleep. Dick, in an interview, admitted to visiting Buckingham's home and confronting him as recently as the previous month, while claiming she had been living in her vehicle. Dick's legal troubles predate her incidents involving Buckingham. In 2016, she was arrested in Alameda County, California, on charges of DUI and battering a peace officer. She faced multiple misdemeanor charges, including excessive blood alcohol content and refusal to take a test. She ultimately pleaded no contest to driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent or higher. Additional charges, including battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest, were also included. Following a plea bargain, all other charges were dropped, though she was originally sentenced to 20 days in jail. She served only three days and completed three years of probation, ending in January 2020, before the recent stalking incidents involving Buckingham and his family began. The existing 'permanent' five-year restraining order against Dick is an extension of a temporary restraining order (TRO) Buckingham had previously obtained. The TRO, which expired on December 20, 2024, led to both Buckingham and his wife providing declarations at a Los Angeles Superior Court hearing. Buckingham's declaration outlined the alleged campaign of terror waged by Dick. Buckingham claimed Dick acquired his wife Kristen's business phone number and made numerous calls, sometimes dozens per day, over a three-month period in late 2021 and early 2022. He accused Dick of leaving lengthy messages that included claims of being his child, along with threats to harm him and his family. Dick reiterated claims of being Buckingham's daughter, stating she was his birth father. She is also alleged to have left voicemails for Buckingham's son, William, repeating her claims of being the rock star's daughter. The details presented paint a picture of ongoing harassment and escalating threats that led to the recent assault and subsequent legal action against Dick. The severity of the charges and the restraining order indicate the seriousness with which authorities are treating this case and the threat posed to Buckingham and his family





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