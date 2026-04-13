Lindsey Buckingham's Alleged Stalker Arrested After Assault with Unknown Substance

Michelle Dick, the alleged stalker of Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies following an assault. The 55-year-old is accused of throwing an unknown substance on Buckingham and has a history of stalking. The arrest follows a pattern of harassment and threats against the musician and his family, with Dick's mug shot released after the incident.

The mug shot of Michelle Dick , the alleged stalker of Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham , has been released following an assault involving an unidentified substance. Dick, 55, was apprehended on Saturday night in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and is currently held at the Allen County Jail, awaiting extradition to California. The arrest stems from an incident on March 25 in Santa Monica, California, where Dick is accused of throwing an unknown substance on Buckingham, 76.

This recent attack is not an isolated event; Dick has a history of stalking the musician. She faces multiple felony charges in Los Angeles, related to the attack, and a total of seven counts, which include criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon involving a motor vehicle, and felony vandalism, according to legal documents reviewed by the Daily Mail. Furthermore, she is also charged with stalking Buckingham and another individual identified as Stephanie N. The court has issued a warrant for her arrest with a $300,000 bail, indicating probable cause to proceed with the charges due to a series of linked incidents and a history of harassment towards the musician and his family. The assault occurred just over a year after Buckingham secured a permanent restraining order against Dick, highlighting a pattern of harassment that dates back to 2021. Court filings reveal that Dick had been contacting Buckingham's wife, claiming to be his biological daughter. Buckingham reported receiving threats to his and his family's safety. He also recounted instances of Dick showing up at his residence and making a false 911 call that led to police intervention, including being put in handcuffs while he was asleep. In an interview, Dick confirmed she visited Buckingham's home recently and has been living in her vehicle. Prior to the incidents involving Buckingham, Dick had a history with the law. In 2016, she was arrested and charged with DUI and battering a peace officer in Alameda County, California. She faced various misdemeanor charges, including excessive blood alcohol/refusal, DUI, and driving with a blood alcohol level at or above 0.08 percent. While she pled no contest to driving with a 0.08 percent or higher blood alcohol level, other charges were dropped as part of a plea bargain, and she served a period of probation before her entanglement with Buckingham and his family began. Buckingham's current five-year restraining order is an extension of a previous temporary restraining order (TRO). Buckingham and his wife provided detailed accounts of Dick’s actions in court, including claims of terror against Buckingham and his family. The artist detailed that Dick acquired his wife’s business phone number and made numerous calls, sometimes dozens per day, over several months in 2021 and 2022. During these calls, Dick allegedly left lengthy messages claiming she was Buckingham’s child and threatened his family. Dick also reached out to Buckingham’s son, repeating the claim that she was the rock star's daughter. This pattern of behavior, which includes threats and harassment, underscores the severity of the situation and the efforts Buckingham has taken to protect himself and his family. The legal actions and restraining orders aim to prevent further contact and ensure the safety of those involved, highlighting the complexities and dangers of stalking and harassment in the public eye





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Lindsey Buckingham Stalking Assault Fleetwood Mac Michelle Dick

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Lindsey Buckingham's Alleged Stalker Arrested After Assault with Unknown SubstanceMichelle Dick, accused of stalking Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, has been arrested following an assault in Santa Monica. The arrest includes charges of felony assault and stalking, stemming from a history of harassing the musician and his family. The mug shot of the alleged stalker has been released and Dick is awaiting extradition to California.

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