Insiders suggest Gavin Newsom's former deputy may lead a pro-presidential super PAC, mirroring Donald Trump's reliance on Natalie Harp despite past tensions with First Lady Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

Political insiders suggest that California Governor Gavin Newsom may look to Lindsey Cobia to run a new super PAC supporting a potential presidential candidacy, drawing comparisons to Donald Trump's reliance on executive assistant Natalie Harp. Cobia, who previously served as Newsom's Deputy Chief of Staff, has been identified by sources as a strategic partner capable of executing the governor's agenda with absolute loyalty. This potential arrangement highlights a parallel in modern political operations where trusted aides function as essential operational hubs for their principals.

Comparing Cobia To Natalie Harp

Commentators have explicitly likened Cobia to Natalie Harp, the thirty-five-year-old executive assistant who shadows President Trump in the White House and on campaign trails. While Harp is described as the President's human printer, Cobia held a similarly critical position as the governor's Swiss Army Knife before her role was diminished. The thirty-six-year-old former Capitol Hill figure, once named to lists of the most beautiful people on the Hill, possesses a strategic acumen that made her indispensable to Newsom's political machinery.

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However, appointing Cobia to a high-profile role in a future presidential campaign could provoke significant friction with First Lady Jennifer Siebel Newsom. Sources indicate that the First Lady maintained a close watch on the professional relationship between her husband and Cobia, feeling deeply uncomfortable with the intimacy of their working arrangement. This dynamic has created a long-simmering tension within the governor's inner circle, raising questions about whether Cobia can navigate the personal politics of a potential White House run.

Tensions With First Lady Newsom

Longtime confidants of Siebel Newsom have revealed that the First Lady believed Cobia was obsessed with the governor, a sentiment that was not a secret among California political observers. The discord was illustrated by several specific incidents that strained the relationship between the First Lady and the former Deputy Chief of Staff. One notable event involved a scheduled trip to Scotland for the United Nations Climate Change Conference in October two thousand and twenty-one.

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Newsom ultimately canceled the trip, citing that his children staged an intervention to ensure he did not miss Halloween. However, the California Globe, a conservative publication, reported that the cancellation occurred after Siebel Newsom learned Cobia would be attending. A team member confirmed to the Daily Mail that the First Lady flipped out upon discovering Cobia was already preparing for their arrival, validating the theory that personal jealousy drove administrative decisions.

Strategic Maneuvers And Career Shifts

The tension continued in March when Newsom detoured from his book tour to attend the funeral of civil rights icon Jesse Jackson in Chicago, taking Cobia with him. Siebel Newsom was upset about not being included, particularly given her own connection to the late leader through her niece, Brenda Robinson, who chairs her nonprofit, the Representation Project. Under pressure from the First Lady, Cobia was quietly nudled out of her leadership role at the Campaign for Democracy, the governor's political action committee that she joined in two thousand and twenty-three.

Newsom's consultants attempted to provide a soft landing by positioning Cobia as a strategist for Democrat Eric Swalwell's gubernatorial campaign. The timing proved disastrous as Swalwell faced an implosion weeks later due to sexual misconduct and assault allegations, which he has denied. Cobia then shifted to become a senior adviser to the gubernatorial campaign of Xavier Becerra, a Democrat and clear frontrunner to succeed the term-limited Newsom, though her long-term commitment to Becerra remains uncertain.

Future Prospects And Official Denials

Despite these complications, Cobia's contract technically extends into next year, and she has continued to perform consultant work for Newsom. She has rarely been seen in the governor's presence since the spring, but insiders say she was told of an opportunity to lead a new super PAC supporting a potential presidential bid. She is reportedly still smarting over the stripping of her duties within the governor's political operation, indicating lingering resentment over her reduced influence.

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Newsom spokesman Izzy Gardon refused to comment on the speculation, insisting there has been no falling out and that Cobia remains a key part of the political operation. He labeled the reports as sexist gossip and debunked the conspiracy theory regarding the Scotland trip cancellation. Gardon confirmed that the governor has made no decisions about staffing a hypothetical campaign or any outside organization supporting one, leaving Cobia's future role in a potential White House bid unclear.