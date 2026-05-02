Lindsey Vonn Aims for First Steps Without Crutches at Met Gala

Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn is targeting the Met Gala as the event where she will take her first steps without crutches, marking a major milestone in her recovery from a severe leg injury sustained during a downhill skiing accident.

Olympic skiing legend Lindsey Vonn is setting an ambitious goal for her recovery: to take her first unaided steps at this year's Met Gala . This milestone represents a significant leap forward in her rehabilitation following a devastating leg injury sustained during a downhill event in Italy.

The 41-year-old Vonn, a 2010 Olympic gold medalist, has endured a grueling period of recovery, marked by eight surgeries and the constant reliance on wheelchairs and crutches. The accident, occurring during preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympics, resulted in multiple fractures and even raised the specter of amputation.

Despite the severity of her injuries, Vonn remains determined and has identified the Met Gala staircase as a tangible target, a 'light at the end of the tunnel' that will symbolize her progress. She acknowledges the challenge – the stairs will be 'intense' – but is resolute in her intention to attempt the walk without the aid of crutches, viewing it as a monumental victory. The complexity of Vonn’s injury is underscored by the extensive medical intervention required.

The left leg fracture was particularly severe, necessitating eight surgical procedures, nearly equaling the total number of surgeries she underwent for all previous injuries combined. She anticipates needing at least one more surgery to address a torn ACL in the same knee. Beyond the physical challenges, Vonn admits to being in a state of 'survival mode,' still grappling with the emotional and psychological impact of the crash.

She describes difficulty in fully processing the experience, stating she hasn’t yet reached a point where she can be truly reflective. However, she maintains a positive outlook, searching for potential benefits amidst the hardship. Vonn expresses a belief that this experience might open doors to opportunities she would not have otherwise encountered, suggesting a willingness to embrace the unknown future.

Her father previously urged her to retire from skiing following the injury, but Vonn, known for her independent spirit, responded by stating that such advice only strengthens her resolve to continue pursuing her passion. This isn’t Vonn’s first encounter with significant injury setbacks. She has previously overcome numerous challenges, including a titanium implant in her right knee.

However, she emphasizes that this latest injury feels different, both in terms of the pain and the overall scope of recovery. The sheer number of surgeries highlights the severity of the damage. Despite the difficulties, Vonn remains committed to returning to the mountains, even if not in a competitive racing capacity. She expresses a deep love for skiing and a desire to continue experiencing the joy it brings.

Her determination to walk at the Met Gala is not merely a physical goal; it’s a powerful statement of resilience and a testament to her unwavering spirit. The event represents a symbolic reclaiming of her independence and a visible demonstration of her progress towards a full recovery. It’s a public declaration that, despite facing immense adversity, Lindsey Vonn is still fighting, still striving, and still inspiring





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