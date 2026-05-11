Lindsey Vonn's romantic relationship after crash and her plans for summer

American skiing icon Lindsey Vonn has been romantically linked to a fellow alpine ski star Matthieu Bailet, just months after she suffered a horrific crash in the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Vonn also had a breakup with Diego Osorio in 2025 and preparing for 2026 Winter Olympics. Meanwhile, Baliet is competing in FIS Ski World Cup and did not qualify for 2026 Winter Games.

American skiing icon Lindsey Vonn has been romantically linked to a fellow alpine ski star months after she suffered a horrific crash in the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

In a bombshell report from People Magazine, Vonn has been getting close to French ski racer Matthieu Bailet... The news comes a week after Vonn was seen walking at the Met Gala after breaking her leg. Vonn confirmed in February 2025 that she and Osorio had split, leaving her time and space to focus on her preparation for the 2026 Winter Olympics. Baliet did not qualify for the 2026 Winter Games.

As for Vonn, she's set to take a vacation after spending months recovering from her catastrophic leg break in Cortina d'Ampezzo, and she's looking forward to a good summer and starting to live normally





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Lindsey Vonn Matthieu Bailet Romantic Relationship Breakup Disconnect From Everything Plan For Summer Met Gala Break Her Leg Alpine Ski Star Fellow Ski Racer

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