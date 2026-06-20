Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Progress After Leg Injury

Lindsey Vonn has shared footage of her working out in the gym, showing off her remarkable progress after suffering a horrific leg injury at the Winter Olympics. The 41-year-old posted numerous pictures and videos of her working hard in the gym to Instagram earlier this week.

Lindsey Vonn has shared footage of her working out in the gym as she showed off remarkable progress after suffering a horrific leg injury at the Winter Olympics .

The 41-year-old posted numerous pictures and videos of her working hard in the gym to Instagram earlier this week. Wearing a figure-hugging gym set, there was no sign of any leg brace supporting the leg that she broke during her first run at the Winter Olympics back in February. The face I make when I can actually workout in the gym, Lindsey Vonn captioned the post. Makes me so happy and excited I cant even put it into words.

During her workout, Vonn was seen squatting and taking steps on an inflatable mat as she showed off her strength in her surgically repaired leg. She then did a series of Bulgarian split squats using a bench, followed by more squats but with a medicine ball between her knees.

Lindsey Vonn was all smiles as she showed off her remarkable progress in a new gym workout Vonn, who suffered a horrific leg injury in February, was filmed doing a series of exercises Vonn showed off her ripped physique in a number of mirror selfies she took during her workout The three-time Olympic medalist also completed a set of pull-ups and posed for several selfies as she was clearly delighted with her progress. Vonn turned heads in the pit lane as she showed off her incredibly ripped physique at the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this month.

Wearing a white crop top and matching trousers that showed off her toned abs and athletic frame, Vonn appeared in good spirits as she soaked in the sun on the grid. She was seen chatting with Red Bull team personnel and taking in the atmosphere of the tight Monte Carlo street circuit. And, some eagle-eyed fans noted that Vonn was joined by fellow alpine ski star Matthieu Bailet, whom she has been romantically linked with in recent weeks.

A bombshell report from People Magazine back in May claimed that Vonn has been getting close to French ski racer Bailet after a number of public sightings together. Theyre getting to know each other, a source told the outlet - saying theyve been spending time together in New York City. The pair were photographed backstage after a performance of the Broadway musical The Outsiders on Sunday.

They also have been spotted shopping in SoHo and riding on the subway together the same week Vonn was seen at the Met Gala. Moreover, eagle-eyed fans saw the 41-year-old Vonn post a flirty side-eye emoji in the comments of an Instagram post of Bailet with his shirt off outside while he washed his car.

Vonn showed off her toned physique at the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this month Vonn was spotted on the grid alongside fellow alpine ski star Matthieu Bailet, whom she has been romantically linked with in recent weeks Vonn wore a white crop top and matching trousers that showed off her abs and athletic frame Its the first time that Vonn has been linked to a new beaux since her 2025 breakup with business executive Diego Osorio. While Vonn has kept the specific details of her ongoing medical recovery relatively private, her appearance in Monaco sent a clear message about her rehabilitation.

Just last month, Vonn was seen taking her first steps without the aid of crutches since her horrific Olympics crash as she walked the carpet at the 2026 Met Gala. Last month, Vonn was named among the 48 athletes nominated to the U.S. Alpine ski team for next season in the strongest sign yet that she will return to the sport after her horror crash at the Winter Olympics.

While the former Olympic gold medalists selection is just a formality based on her results from last year, Vonn has teased the possibility of returning to the slopes while battling through her rehabilitation. The 41-year-old is still at least a year and a half - along with another ACL surgery - away from even thinking about returning to the World Cup circuit





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Lindsey Vonn Winter Olympics Leg Injury Gym Workout Matthieu Bailet Monaco Grand Prix U.S. Alpine Ski Team

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