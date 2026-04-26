Lindsey Vonn Spotted in Wheelchair Amidst Ongoing Recovery from Olympic Crash

Lindsey Vonn was seen being assisted through Los Angeles airport as she continues to recover from a broken leg sustained during the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. The skiing legend has been open about her physical and mental health struggles following the accident and subsequent surgeries.

Lindsey Vonn , the celebrated American skiing icon, was recently observed navigating Los Angeles International Airport with assistance, continuing her recovery journey following a severe crash during the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics .

The 41-year-old athlete, who underwent multiple surgeries after fracturing her leg just 13 seconds into her downhill run on February 8th, was seen being wheeled through the airport by a staff member. This incident occurred despite her recent displays of progress, including videos shared of her gym workouts, indicating the ongoing challenges of her rehabilitation. Vonn had already been competing with a torn ACL prior to the Games, adding another layer of complexity to her injury and recovery.

The scene at the airport revealed Vonn prioritizing comfort, dressed in all-black athleisure wear, with a pair of crutches resting across her lap. She was also accompanied by a luxurious $4,000 navy Louis Vuitton duffle bag. This public appearance followed Vonn’s candid admission about her struggles with mental health in the aftermath of the accident. She detailed a harrowing experience with compartment syndrome after her initial surgery, a condition that nearly resulted in amputation.

Following five surgeries across Italy and the United States, Vonn returned home to Utah on March 1st, beginning a long and arduous recovery process. While she has demonstrated remarkable resilience, recently achieving the milestone of walking for the first time since the crash, the emotional toll of her ordeal has been significant. Vonn openly discussed the isolation and depression she experienced during her initial two-and-a-half-week hospital stay, emphasizing her frustration with dependency on others.

The inability to perform basic tasks independently proved to be a major challenge. She also revealed the difficulty of navigating social media commentary during her recovery, acknowledging the prevalence of uninformed opinions and the temptation to engage with online critics. Despite attempting to avoid negative feedback, Vonn admitted to occasionally responding to trolls on Twitter, defending her decision to compete with a pre-existing ACL tear.

She acknowledged that her competitive spirit sometimes led her to engage in online debates, but understood the need to advocate for herself. The athlete’s journey highlights not only the physical demands of elite sports but also the mental fortitude required to overcome significant setbacks and the importance of acknowledging and addressing mental health challenges during recovery





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