Lindsey Vonn Stuns at Monaco Grand Prix, Shows Off Toned Physique

Lindsey Vonn, a three-time Olympic medalist, was seen at the Monaco Grand Prix, showing off her incredibly ripped physique. She was joined by fellow alpine ski star Matthieu Bailet, with whom she has been romantically linked in recent weeks.

Olympic skiing legend Lindsey Vonn turned heads in the pit lane on Sunday, as she showed off her incredibly ripped physique at the Monaco Grand Prix .

The 41-year-old looked in phenomenal shape as she joined the Oracle Red Bull Racing camp on the grid, four months on from her horror crash on the slopes. Wearing a white crop top and matching trousers that showed off her toned abs and athletic frame, Vonn appeared in good spirits as she soaked in the sun on the grid.

The three-time Olympic medalist was seen chatting with team personnel and taking in the atmosphere of the tight Monte Carlo street circuit. Her appearance on the grid drew widespread praise from fans, who were thrilled to see the winter sports icon moving freely after her crash. And, some eagle-eyed fans noted that Vonn was joined by fellow alpine ski star Matthieu Bailet, whom she has been romantically linked with in recent weeks.

Winter Olympic star Lindsey Vonn showed off her toned physique at the Monaco Grand Prix Vonn was spotted on the grid alongside fellow alpine ski star Matthieu Bailet, whom she has been romantically linked with in recent weeks Vonn wore a white crop top and matching trousers that showed off her abs and athletic frame A bombshell report from People Magazine back in May claimed that Vonn has been getting close to French ski racer Bailet after a number of public sightings together. They're getting to know each other, a source told the outlet - saying they've been spending time together in New York City.

The pair were photographed backstage after a performance of the Broadway musical The Outsiders on Sunday. They also have been spotted shopping in SoHo and riding on the subway together the same week Vonn was seen at the Met Gala.

Moreover, eagle-eyed fans saw the 41-year-old Vonn post a flirty side-eye emoji in the comments of an Instagram post of Bailet with his shirt off outside while he washed his car. It's the first time that Vonn has been linked to a new beau since her 2025 breakup with business executive Diego Osorio. Vonn confirmed in February 2025 that she and Osorio had split, which left her time and space to focus on her preparation for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The ski icon previously told the outlet that it's hard for non-athletes to understand what life is like on her schedule. It's hard to have thick enough skin to not combat everyone that wants to tell you what to do, or how to do it, or tell you that you should have done something differently when there's maybe five people in the world that even understand the pressure that I was under, she told People.

Vonn also took time to share a picture with Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo in Monaco Vonn appeared in good spirits as she strolled the grid without needing any crutches Vonn has had eight surgeries after suffering a complex left leg fracture at the Winter Olympics While Vonn has kept the specific details of her ongoing medical recovery relatively private, her appearance in Monaco sent a clear message about her rehabilitation. Just last month, Vonn was seen taking her first steps without the aid of crutches since her horrific Olympics crash as she walked the carpet at the 2026 Met Gala.

On Sunday, she looked at ease as she strolled the paddock without assistance. Elsewhere last month, Vonn was named among the 48 athletes nominated to the U.S. Alpine ski team for next season in the strongest sign yet that she will return to the sport after her horror crash at the Winter Olympics.

While the former Olympic gold medalist's selection is just a formality based on her results from last year, Vonn has teased the possibility of returning to the slopes while battling through her rehabilitation. The 41-year-old is still at least a year and a half - along with another ACL surgery - away from even thinking about returning to the World Cup circuit





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