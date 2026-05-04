Lindsey Vonn Takes First Steps Without Crutches at Met Gala

US skiing icon Lindsey Vonn made a triumphant appearance at the 2026 Met Gala, walking without crutches for the first time since her severe Olympic crash. The former Olympic gold medalist showcased her recovery and determination at the prestigious fashion event.

Lindsey Vonn , the celebrated American skier, marked a significant milestone in her recovery from a devastating Olympic crash by making her first public appearance without crutches at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City.

The 41-year-old former Olympic gold medalist attended the prestigious event, known as the Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets, adhering to the 'Fashion Is Art' dress code. Vonn stunned in a custom-designed Thom Browne beaded white mermaid gown with a striking black pattern and tulle trim. Her attendance was particularly poignant as she had previously identified the Met Gala as a crucial goal in her arduous rehabilitation process.

Vonn's comeback to competitive skiing was tragically cut short in February during the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics due to a severe crash that necessitated eight surgeries. The crash resulted in a complex fracture, and she even faced the possibility of leg amputation. Following the injury, Vonn's recovery journey involved progressing from a hospital bed to a wheelchair and then to crutches. She openly shared the emotional toll the recovery has taken on her mental health.

While still using crutches at a pre-Met Gala party hosted by Jeff Bezos on Saturday, Vonn achieved a remarkable breakthrough by walking the Met Gala carpet unassisted, utilizing a custom cane designed by Thom Browne for the occasion. Prior to the gala, Vonn shared a video showcasing her progress, demonstrating tentative steps with a cane and even performing playful kicks in a hotel corridor. She expressed her determination to walk the event without crutches, acknowledging the challenge posed by stairs.

Despite needing at least one more surgery to address a torn ACL, Vonn remains optimistic and in 'survival mode,' focusing on the potential for growth and new opportunities arising from this difficult experience. She admitted to not yet being able to fully process the emotional impact of the crash but believes it may ultimately lead to positive changes in her life, opening doors she never knew existed.

Vonn's resilience and determination have inspired many as she navigates this challenging chapter and looks towards the future





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