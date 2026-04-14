Lindsie Chrisley Accused of Assault by Ex-Boyfriend David Landsman Following Previous Strangulation Allegations

Lindsie Chrisley's ex-boyfriend, David Landsman, has accused her of assault, claiming she hit him in the face. This follows Landsman's recent arrest and Chrisley's prior allegations of strangulation. The situation involves legal disputes, a restraining order request, and previous allegations of assault. This article explores the details from a 911 call, court filings, and the complicated dynamics between Chrisley and Landsman, including the involvement of Chrisley's family's legal troubles.

In a developing situation, Lindsie Chrisley 's ex-boyfriend, David Landsman , has accused her of physical assault, alleging she struck him in the face during an incident at his Georgia residence. The accusation emerged from a 911 call Landsman made to the Cherokee Sheriff's Office, audio of which has been obtained by TMZ. Landsman reported the incident occurred last Friday, claiming the 36-year-old reality star assaulted him, causing visible bleeding. According to the audio, Landsman stated, 'My girlfriend just broke in my house - I was asleep and she started beating my f***ing ass.' He further detailed, 'She punched me in the face - she was beating my face - there was blood, but it's OK.' Despite the injuries, Landsman declined medical assistance, indicating he wouldn't touch his face to allow authorities to properly document his condition. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for Chrisley, Landsman, and the Cherokee Sheriff's Office for comment. This latest accusation adds another layer of complexity to the already strained relationship between Chrisley and Landsman, whose interactions have recently involved legal proceedings.

The situation is further complicated by Landsman's previous arrest on April 10, in connection with aggravated assault-strangulation, following Chrisley's claim that he had 'strangled' her. Details from an arrest report attached to a court filing requesting a restraining order revealed that Chrisley stated Landsman grabbed her neck, lifting her off the ground. In her defense, Chrisley told officers she struck Landsman in the head to free herself. In response, Chrisley alleges Landsman then grabbed her by the throat and threw her outside. The court filing also indicates that Chrisley reported Landsman's behavior had become menacing and intimidating after their recent split, following a two-year relationship. The former couple's breakup was preceded by an argument over a picture on Landsman's phone, which Chrisley found on April 9. According to her statement to the police, she asked Landsman about 'personal matters' she believed he wasn't being truthful about. This led to Landsman becoming 'agitated and aggravated.' It is currently unknown if the court granted Chrisley's request for a restraining order, which sought to keep Landsman away from her home and her son Jackson's school. Lindsie is the daughter of Todd Chrisley and his ex-wife Teresa Terry. She was previously married to Will Campbell for nine years until 2021, and they have a son Jackson, 13.

Adding to the background of the unfolding events, Chrisley's family has faced significant legal challenges. Her father, Todd Chrisley, and stepmother, Julie, were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud in November 2022 and sentenced to a combined 17 years in custody. Todd's original 12-year sentence was reduced to 10 years, and Julie served seven years. Both were incarcerated in Florida and Kentucky before being pardoned in late May 2025 by President Donald Trump. Trump cited the reality stars' harsh treatment as the reason for the pardon. The ongoing legal battles and personal disputes have thrust the Chrisley family back into the public eye, with the recent accusations against Lindsie Chrisley drawing further attention to the intricacies of their relationships and legal entanglements. The developments involving Chrisley and Landsman are ongoing, and further details are expected as investigations progress and court proceedings unfold. The media and public are closely following the unfolding narrative, with updates anticipated as more information surfaces





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Lindsie Chrisley David Landsman Assault 911 Call Restraining Order

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