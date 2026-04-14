Lindsie Chrisley Accused of Assault by Ex-Boyfriend David Landsman Following Previous Aggravated Assault-Strangulation Allegations

Reality star Lindsie Chrisley's ex-boyfriend, David Landsman, has accused her of hitting him in the face, according to a 911 call. This comes after Landsman's arrest on charges of aggravated assault-strangulation based on Chrisley's claims. The situation involves conflicting accounts, legal actions, and a history of relationship troubles, casting a shadow over the Chrisley family's already turbulent public image.

In a developing situation, David Landsman , the ex-boyfriend of Lindsie Chrisley , has accused her of physical assault, claiming she struck him in the face during an incident at his Georgia home. This accusation was made during a 911 call obtained by TMZ from the Cherokee Sheriff's Office. Landsman reported that the incident occurred last Friday, alleging that Chrisley, the 36-year-old reality star, assaulted him, causing him to bleed before leaving his residence in her white Lexus. The audio recording reveals Landsman stating, 'My girlfriend just broke in my house - I was asleep and she started beating my f***ing ass.' He further described being punched in the face, mentioning blood but declining emergency services, citing his desire to preserve the scene for proper injury assessment. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for Chrisley, Landsman, and the Cherokee Sheriff's Office for comment on the matter, but no further statements have been released. This development comes shortly after Landsman's arrest on April 10th in connection with aggravated assault-strangulation, following Chrisley's claims that he had 'strangled' her. The unfolding narrative involves conflicting accounts and legal actions, adding complexity to the situation.

The context surrounding this accusation is further complicated by prior legal actions and the tumultuous nature of the relationship between Chrisley and Landsman. Details from an arrest report, attached to a court filing requesting a restraining order, indicate that Chrisley claimed Landsman grabbed her neck, lifting her off the ground. She stated she retaliated by hitting him near his eyebrow to defend herself, after which, she alleged, he grabbed her throat again and threw her outside. In the court filing, Chrisley characterized Landsman's behavior as increasingly menacing and intimidating following their recent separation after two years of dating. The request for a restraining order sought to keep Landsman away from her home and her son Jackson's school. It remains unclear whether the court granted the restraining order. The situation reflects a pattern of escalating conflict. The former couple had reportedly ended their relationship earlier this month, following an argument on April 9th, where they clashed over an image on Landsman's phone. Chrisley's account suggests that the argument set a tense tone for the evening, culminating in her decision to break up with him at his home, which led to a heated exchange where she was allegedly assaulted.

Lindsie Chrisley, daughter of Todd Chrisley and his ex-wife Teresa Terry, was previously married to Will Campbell for nine years before their divorce in 2021. They share a 13-year-old son, Jackson. The ongoing legal battles coincide with the recent controversies involving her father, Todd Chrisley, and his stepmother, Julie. Todd and Julie were found guilty in November 2022 of tax evasion and bank fraud, resulting in a collective 17-year prison sentence, which they began serving in January 2023. Todd's initial 12-year sentence was later reduced to 10 years, while Julie received a seven-year sentence. They were subsequently pardoned in late May 2025 by President Donald Trump. The legal and personal troubles surrounding the Chrisley family continue to be a source of public and media scrutiny, further amplified by the current allegations against Lindsie Chrisley, which have added another layer to the already complex and controversial narrative. The focus is now on the legal proceedings and potential repercussions of the accusations, as well as the ongoing investigation by the authorities. The circumstances will likely cause a ripple effect with any developments impacting the public perceptions regarding the individuals involved.





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