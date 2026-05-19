Lindsie Chrisley Announces 365-Day Celibacy Vow Amid Trauma, Stresses No Conversations With Men

Lindsie Chrisley, known for her role in the reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best, has taken a 365-day vow of celibacy following her tumultuous relationship, including an arrest for aggravated assault against her ex-boyfriend David Landsman. The decision to abstain from sexual relationships stems from her desire to focus on personal growth and healing after facing recurrent trauma and difficulties in relationships.

Lindsie Chrisley , a 36-year-old former reality TV star, has taken a 365-day vow of celibacy after facing a tumultuous relationship, including an arrest for aggravated assault against her ex-boyfriend David Landsman.

She emphasized that she won't be having conversations with any man during her abstinence and plans to mark the year on a calendar. In the same episode of her podcast The Southern Tea, Lindsie discussed the balance she formed with her ex-husband, Will Campbell, and the challenges she faced during their 12-year marriage. She emphasized her desire to be a wife, raise kids, and have a home life





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lindsie Chrisley Celibacy Relationships Trauma Home Life Desire To Be A Wife Husband Family Ex-Husband Son Georgia State University Marriage Personal Growth Healing Trauma In Relationships

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Final Catalan GP results as five riders penalised and Joan Mir loses MotoGP podiumMir drops from second to 13th as MotoGP announces several post-race penalties

Read more »

Good Morning Britain Star Andi Peters Announces Huge Change to ITV CompetitionAndi Peters, a Good Morning Britain star, announced a significant alteration to the ITV competition during Monday's episode. The change involves a new style of competition and the potential for a life-changing £115,000 prize.

Read more »

Trinity Leeds announces major summer 2026 new additionHere's what is planned at Trinity Leeds

Read more »

Bitcoin ATM operator announces first quarter loss of $9.5 million, files for bankruptcyOperators have faced increasing litigation and regulatory enforcement.

Read more »