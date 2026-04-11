Lindsie Chrisley's Boyfriend Arrested for Aggravated Assault: Accused of Strangulation

David Landsman, the boyfriend of Lindsie Chrisley, has been arrested in Georgia on charges of aggravated assault-strangulation and battery. The arrest is connected to an incident where Landsman is accused of strangling Chrisley following an argument related to a lie. The arrest adds complexity to Chrisley's already strained relationship with her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted of financial crimes. The legal proceedings are now underway, and more details are expected as the investigation unfolds. The situation highlights domestic dispute concerns, the legal ramifications of the alleged assault, and the impact of the incident on all involved.

David Landsman , the boyfriend of Lindsie Chrisley , has been arrested in Georgia on charges of aggravated assault-strangulation and battery, according to Cherokee County Jail records. The arrest stems from an incident where Landsman is accused of strangling Chrisley. The Daily Mail has reached out to Chrisley's representatives for comment, but has not yet received a response. The publication has also contacted Landsman for comment.

The situation unfolded after Chrisley confronted Landsman about a lie, which led to an argument. According to sources cited by TMZ, Chrisley attempted to leave, at which point Landsman allegedly 'went berserk.' Law enforcement officers who arrived on the scene observed visible injuries on Chrisley. As of Friday evening, Landsman's bond had not been set, as indicated by online records. The details surrounding the confrontation and the extent of Chrisley's injuries are still under investigation, but the arrest has brought further scrutiny to the tumultuous relationship between Chrisley and Landsman. The legal proceedings are now underway, and the focus will be on the evidence and testimonies related to the alleged assault. This case highlights the complexities of domestic disputes and the potential for violence within relationships. Further information may become available as the investigation progresses and as legal proceedings continue, shedding more light on the events that led to Landsman's arrest. The public is keenly awaiting more details as the investigation unfolds, and updates are expected as the legal processes take their course.\Lindsie Chrisley's strained relationship with her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, also adds another layer of complexity to the situation. Chrisley has been estranged from her convicted felon reality star dad Todd and step-mom Julie for years. Landsman took to Instagram weeks ago to share a photo of him holding Chrisley's hand with what looked like an engagement ring on her finger as he trolled her estranged father. He wrote: '@toddchrisley may I have your daughter's hand in marriage?,' however, TMZ revealed that Landsman and Chrisley were not engaged. They have been romantically linked since last year. In March 2025, Lindsie gave an update about the state of her relationship with her parents as they served their prison sentences at the time for fraud and tax evasion. Speaking about the tense topic on the latest episode of her podcast, Southern Tea, she revealed that she hasn't been to see her father Todd for over a year. Todd and his wife Julie were found guilty of committing tax evasion and bank fraud totaling $30 million in June 2022. Todd was originally given a 12-year sentence while Julie received a seven-year sentence before being pardoned. The pardons from President Donald Trump were issued in May 2025. Lindsie admitted while they were still imprisoned: 'I have not seen my dad in quite some time and I have had no contact. And that’s all I’m going to say for that.' Todd welcomed Lindsie and her brother, Kyle, during his first marriage to Teresa Terry and Julie adopted both of them when she and Todd wed. The two children were notably around during the early days of Chrisley Knows Best, but it seems Lindsie's relationship with them has been strained ever since Todd and Julie's prison sentence.\The context of Lindsie Chrisley's life, including her family dynamics, adds a significant dimension to the current legal issues surrounding her boyfriend. Her estrangement from her parents, who were convicted of financial crimes, has undoubtedly shaped her experiences and relationships. The recent arrest of David Landsman for alleged aggravated assault-strangulation creates a stark contrast to the speculation around their relationship, including the Instagram post suggesting a possible engagement. The fact that the incident reportedly started after a confrontation about a lie highlights the communication and trust issues within the relationship. The legal ramifications of the arrest will likely be significant, and the details that emerge during the investigation will provide a clearer picture of what transpired. The incident brings to light the importance of recognizing signs of relationship issues and the need for support systems when facing such challenges. The ongoing legal proceedings will determine the course of action and what consequences Landsman might face. The public and media attention surrounding the case underlines the need for protecting victims and holding individuals accountable for their actions. The case of Lindsie Chrisley and David Landsman is a sobering reminder of the complexities of human relationships and the potential for violence, especially when combined with issues like strained family relations and personal challenges





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Lindsie Chrisley David Landsman Assault Strangulation Domestic Violence

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