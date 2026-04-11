Lindsie Chrisley's Boyfriend Arrested for Aggravated Assault, Allegedly Strangling Her

David Landsman, boyfriend of Lindsie Chrisley, has been arrested in Georgia for aggravated assault-strangulation and battery. The arrest comes amid Chrisley's estrangement from her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who served prison sentences for fraud and tax evasion. The incident allegedly began after Chrisley confronted Landsman about a lie, escalating into an argument and physical altercation.

David Landsman , the boyfriend of Lindsie Chrisley , has been arrested in Georgia on charges of aggravated assault -strangulation and battery, according to Cherokee County Jail records. The arrest stems from an incident where Landsman is accused of strangling Chrisley. The Daily Mail has attempted to reach out to Chrisley's representatives for comment but has not yet received a response. Similarly, attempts to contact Landsman have also been unsuccessful.

According to sources cited by TMZ, the incident began when Chrisley confronted Landsman about a lie. This confrontation escalated into an argument. The source reported that Chrisley attempted to leave the situation when Landsman allegedly became enraged. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they observed visible injuries on Chrisley. As of Friday evening, Landsman's bond had not been set. The relationship between Lindsie Chrisley and her boyfriend, David Landsman, has been the subject of public interest, particularly given her estrangement from her father, Todd Chrisley, and stepmother, Julie. Landsman, in a gesture that seemed to provoke Todd Chrisley, posted a photo on Instagram weeks ago showing him holding Chrisley's hand with what appeared to be an engagement ring on her finger. The caption of the post read '@toddchrisley may I have your daughter's hand in marriage?'. However, TMZ later revealed that the couple was not engaged. Their romantic relationship has been ongoing since last year.\Lindsie Chrisley's relationship with her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, has been strained for some time. In March 2025, she provided an update on her podcast, Southern Tea, discussing their relationship amidst her parents' prison sentences for fraud and tax evasion. She revealed that she hadn't visited her father, Todd, in over a year. Todd and Julie were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud totaling $30 million in June 2022. Todd received a 12-year sentence, while Julie received a seven-year sentence. However, they were later released in May 2025 following a full pardon from President Donald Trump. Lindsie also shared that she had not visited her stepmother, Julie, in the more than two years that Julie had been incarcerated. Lindsie stated during this period that she had not had contact with her father. Todd Chrisley had Lindsie and her brother, Kyle, during his first marriage to Teresa Terry. Julie subsequently adopted both children when she married Todd. Lindsie and Kyle were featured in the early seasons of Chrisley Knows Best. The relationship between Lindsie and her parents appears to have become increasingly strained following Todd and Julie's imprisonment. The public continues to watch the fallout from the family's legal troubles and the shifting dynamics between Lindsie and her parents.\The arrest of David Landsman and the ongoing public interest in the Chrisley family's relationships highlight the complex personal dynamics. The legal troubles of Todd and Julie Chrisley have placed a significant strain on the family, and Lindsie's evolving relationship with her parents is closely followed. The details of the alleged assault, and the ongoing investigation, will likely continue to unfold and attract considerable attention. The incident involving Landsman adds another layer of complexity to the narrative, particularly in light of his relationship with Lindsie and his provocative gestures toward her estranged father. The public and media will continue to dissect and analyze the interactions, and reactions, of the people involved. The case is a reminder that personal relationships often evolve under duress, and that the circumstances surrounding legal issues can have a long-lasting effect





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Lindsie Chrisley David Landsman Aggravated Assault Strangulation Todd Chrisley

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Lindsie Chrisley's Boyfriend Arrested for Aggravated Assault: Accused of StrangulationDavid Landsman, the boyfriend of Lindsie Chrisley, has been arrested in Georgia on charges of aggravated assault-strangulation and battery. The arrest is connected to an incident where Landsman is accused of strangling Chrisley following an argument related to a lie. The arrest adds complexity to Chrisley's already strained relationship with her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were convicted of financial crimes. The legal proceedings are now underway, and more details are expected as the investigation unfolds. The situation highlights domestic dispute concerns, the legal ramifications of the alleged assault, and the impact of the incident on all involved.

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