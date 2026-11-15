Lindy Duncan Leads The Annika with Flawless Third Round

Lindy Duncan holds a one-shot lead at The Annika after a bogey-free 69, while Hye-Jin Choi trails by one and Nelly Korda sits six back.

Lindy Duncan seized the 54-hole lead at The Annika Driven by Gainbridge on Saturday with a flawless performance at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. The 35-year-old American carded a four-under 69 to take a one-shot advantage over co-leader Hye-Jin Choi. Duncan, who joined the tour in 2014, has now made her 222nd career start without a victory but is poised to capture her first LPGA Tour title.

Duncan's Flawless Card and Key Moments

Duncan recorded 17 pars in a bogey-free round to reach 13-under par 197. Her only birdie came at the par-four 11th hole after she struck a seven-iron to 18 feet. She finished strongly with a 50-foot putt that nearly dropped on the firm greens, followed by a tap-in three-footer for par. The conditions were cold and blustery, making the course difficult.

Also read Duncan Ferguson: Glentoran boss 'made up' with first win as manager on home debut

Choi Trails and Korda Falls Behind

Hye-Jin Choi missed the 18th green to the left but saved bogey with a three-putt finish to shoot a 70. She now sits one stroke back from Duncan. World No. 1 Nelly Korda struggled on a difficult day, shooting a 71 to fall six shots behind. Korda took a double bogey on the sixth hole and three-putted on the 18th, leaving her tied with six others at seven-under par.

Woad Ties Group While Hull Struggles

England's Lottie Woad tied for fourth with a group that included Korda at seven-under par. Woad matched two birdies and two bogeys to finish level par. In contrast, Charley Hull had a tough round with six bogeys. The 30-year-old English player shot a 76 to drop to tied-43rd at one-under par. Yuri Yoshida also played well, carding a 67 to sit two shots off the lead.

Advertisement

Implications for Tour Championship Qualification

Duncan is not currently eligible for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship next week. A strong finish, even without winning, could help her secure a spot in the event. The winner of the top 60 players qualifies for the $2 million prize purse. Choi has no such concerns about qualification, having earned confidence from two runner-up finishes during the recent Asia swing.

Pelican Greens and Final Round Outlook

The greens at Pelican Golf Club were firm, with pins in their toughest positions. Carlota Ciganda, who shared the lead with Duncan and Choi, five-putted five times. Duncan noted that watching Ciganda's putting helped her own chances. Ina Yoon of South Korea shot a 69 to sit three shots back. Double major winner Haeran Ryo also moved up to four shots behind with a Saturday-low 65.