Lindy Duncan Wins First LPGA Title at The Annika After 222 Starts

Lindy Duncan claims her maiden LPGA victory at The Annika with a two-stroke margin. The 35-year-old finished at 16 under par, defeating Hye-Jin Choi in a thrilling final round.

Lindy Duncan captured her first LPGA title on Sunday at The Annika, ending a journey of 222 starts and more than 10 years on the tour. She secured the victory by finishing two strokes ahead of South Korean competitor Hye-Jin Choi, closing the tournament with a final round score of 67 to reach a total of 16 under par.

Duncan Breaks Through After Decade on Tour

Duncan, 35, expressed disbelief at the outcome after spending the majority of her professional career without a share of an LPGA lead. She did not hold a tournament lead until Friday at Pelican Golf Club, where two key birdies allowed her to pull ahead of Choi. Duncan shot a final round 67 to finish at 16 under par, becoming the oldest first-time winner on the LPGA since Leta Lindley won the Corning Classic in 2008 at age 36.

Also read The Annika: Hye-Jin Choi shares lead as she seeks first LPGA win while Nelly Korda drops four shots back

To be here, I am just completely shocked, Duncan said afterwards. She noted that she had placed immense pressure on herself due to the high level of competition. For a long time, Duncan felt she over-tried in her approach to the game. This week, she finally let that pressure go, allowing her to focus on the process rather than the result.

Key Moments Defined the Final Round

The decisive moment occurred on the 13th hole when Choi had a three-putt bogey from 50 feet. Two holes later, Choi scrambled for bogey, which resulted in a tie with Duncan. Duncan then took control with two memorable shots. Her approach to the 16th hole went well right of the pin and up the back slope. The ball narrowly missed a sprinkler head and rolled back down to six feet for a birdie, giving her a one-shot lead.

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Duncan solidified her advantage on the 17th hole after driving into a bunker. She faced a shot to a pin located just beyond a deep bunker. The shot came out beautifully to 20 feet, and Duncan holed it for another birdie. This performance extended her lead to two shots. Choi settled for her third runner-up finish in her last three tournaments, continuing a streak where she has gone 127 starts on the LPGA without a win.

Korda Closes Seventh Amid Hall of Fame Push

Nelly Korda, making her first appearance in two months, closed with a 67 to finish in seventh place, six shots behind Duncan. Korda is currently one win away from qualifying for the LPGA Hall of Fame. Her next opportunity to achieve this milestone will come at the season finale in Naples.

After tapping in a four-foot par putt on the final hole, Duncan celebrated with a group of LPGA players who waited to douse her with water. The victory marks a significant career milestone for Duncan, who credited her success to maintaining momentum and working on the right things. You never know when it is going to turn around for you, she reflected on the strange nature of momentum in professional sports.